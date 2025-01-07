When To Use Fresh Vs Dried Herbs

When you're cooking up a piece of lamb or sprucing up a store-bought pasta sauce, there's nothing better than being able to reach into the cupboard and pull out a jar of dried mint or oregano. But that sauce will taste even more homemade if you throw in a few leaves of fresh basil. When cooking a turkey, you'll likely add sprigs of fresh thyme and rosemary to the roasting pan, but dried sage works nicely sprinkled on squash or rubbed into chicken. Deciding when to use fresh herbs versus their dried counterparts is often a matter of availability or personal preference, but there are times when one makes more sense than the other.

In general, fresh herbs are most useful uncooked and added to dishes where you'll notice their texture and taste: Mixed in salads or garnishing roasted meats, for example. Or where freshness is key, as in a really good pesto. Best cooked, dried herbs work well as seasonings in soups or stews, and as part of dry rubs to get more flavor out of chicken or fish. Often fresh and dried herbs can be used interchangeably, but learning when one or the other is the best option will help ensure you're making the best meals possible.