Better Pesto Begins With A Clever Oil Swap

There is much to desire when it comes to a classic pesto. When the foundational ingredients of basil, garlic, pine nuts, and cheese come together, a harmonious blend of flavors and textures delivers a vibrant green sauce, perfect for pasta dishes, pizzas, or even a dipping sauce. Here, we present a simple swap to level up your traditional homemade pesto recipe. You may not want to prepare pesto any other way. The trick is to switch out regular olive oil with infused oils — a tried and true hack to elevate any meal.

While good quality olive oil imparts a subtle fruitiness for a delectable pesto, infused oils introduce additional layers of complexity that complement the sauce's key components. This is where you can get creative and experiment with different types of infused oils. Garlic-infused oil deepens the sauce's signature pungency, while chili oil adds a warming kick that works beautifully with pasta. Herb-infused options like thyme or rosemary oil create interesting variations on the classic profile. For an unexpected twist, try truffle oil, which adds an earthy umami dimension that pairs exceptionally well with the traditional ingredients. Keep in mind that quality matters and it's best to opt for oils infused with natural ingredients rather than artificial flavorings. Infused oils can also be more potent in their flavor profile, so start light and gradually add to taste to ensure that your pesto is well balanced and not overpowered by the infused oil. The infused oil tip can also work to zhuzh up your favorite store-bought pesto.