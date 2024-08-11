Chef Kwame Onwuachi's Pro Tips For Cooking With Beer

It's no secret that wine is a supreme flavor-booster when added to all sorts of dishes, tenderizing meats and adding juicy, acidic notes (just be sure to let the alcohol cook off properly). But it's not the only alcohol worth using in your kitchen: Former "Top Chef" contestant and James Beard Award-winner Kwame Onwuachi is a big advocate for pouring a little beer into your sauce or braise to deepen the flavor. In particular, he's a fan of using heavier beers like Guinness to add depth and boost the spiciness of his Afro-Caribbean cuisine, which he serves at New York City restaurant Tatiana. But beer can work in a broad range of dishes beyond Onwuachi's focal points, too.

"I like to use it to enhance the flavor of things," Onwuachi says. "Whether it's a braise, marinade or brine, or enriching something that has more of a blank canvas — beer can be a great thing to incorporate."

While wine can add bright, acidic notes to food, beer tends to add a more earthy layer, especially in dishes like stews or chili con carne. If you use it with meats — for example, in a marinade — it can also tenderize your meat similar to how wine does, especially if it's a tough cut. It can also be used in ways that wine can't: Its heavy carbonation and foaminess mean it can make batters light and fluffy, for example, for fish and chips.