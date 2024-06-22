Everything You Wanted To Know About Mustard But Were Too Afraid To Ask

Although it's often presented to us in the form of a sauce or a spread, mustard is actually a plant. The mustard plant — identified by its many small, yellow flowers – is part of the Brassicaceae family, which includes cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and rapeseed (where canola oil comes from). Both the leaves and seeds of the mustard plant are edible. To make the condiment we know as prepared mustard, the seeds of the mustard plant are combined with water, vinegar, lemon juice, or another liquid.

Mustard has been consumed as foodstuff since ancient times. As far back as 3000 B.C., there are records of mustard spice in Indian texts. Ancient Greeks and Romans also used mustard. Later on, the condiment likely got its name from French monks, who named it after the unfermented wine (known as "must") that mustard seeds were blended with to create the condiment. The food took off in France, and Pope John XII was such a fan that he created an official Vatican role of "mustard-maker" and appointed his nephew (who lived in Dijon, France) to the position. To this day, Dijon continues to be one of the most famous mustard-making cities in the world.

To this day, mustard is grown in many different places worldwide. It does especially well in places with temperate climates. We grow some right here in the U.S., but most of it is grown in Nepal, Russia, and Canada.

