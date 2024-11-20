Ale Vs Lager: What's The Difference?

If you don't consider yourself a "beer person" or don't go much further in preference than simple domestic beers versus imported craft beers, then maybe you've never thought much about what actually makes a lager and an ale different from each other. Beer is beer, right? Not so much: There are lots of different ways to brew up a pint, and there's more to their distinctions than what kind of beer glass the final product is served in (most standard beers are right at home in a classic pint glass, like those in Kitchen Lux's set of 12, anyway).

Rather than color, the difference between lagers and ales involves yeast, and how the beer is eventually fermented. Lagers are brewed at colder temperatures with bottom-fermenting yeasts, while ales are brewed at warmer temperatures with top-fermenting yeasts. This is an important distinction: These two types of fermentation require different temperatures and different types of yeast, and the final product typically comes out tasting slightly different, too. Lagers have a more simple, refreshing flavor which makes them easy to drink, while ales are sharper and typically stronger in taste, often boasting spicy or fruity notes. That's generalizing a little, however, because there's wide variety in how a beer can turn out and, consequently, plenty of unique lagers and ales out there.