13 Recipes To Use Up That Pound Of Ground Beef Sitting In Your Fridge
Ground beef is one of the most versatile proteins you can find. It's found in a range of cuisines, including classic American and Asian-inspired fare, and there is no shortage of ways to use it. Plus, not only does nearly every grocery store sell fresh ground beef, but you can also buy it frozen or in bulk so that you always have some on hand for when the mood strikes. When frozen, ground beef will keep for a couple of months. However, it may only last one to two days in the fridge, meaning you'll need to find ways to use it before it goes bad.
If you're short on inspiration for how to use that pound (or so) of ground beef in your fridge, we've come to help. We've curated a list of some of our absolute favorite ground beef recipes that are not only simple to make but also packed with flavor. Some of them call for a whole pound of ground beef, while others can be scaled up or down to easily fit the amount of meat you have on hand. So whether you have a Costco-sized portion or stick to a standard-sized pack, you'll find some of these recipes useful. And they are not just for ground beef; you can easily swap the ground beef for an alternative, such as chicken, turkey, or plant-based meat, if you prefer.
1. Southern-Style Meatloaf Sandwich with Pimento Cheese
The only thing better than Momma's beef meatloaf is tender, juicy slices of meatloaf paired with crunchy slaw and a creamy pimento cheese topping. The rich cheese and mayo in the iconic Southern dip will elevate the flavor of the meatloaf, giving you a fun way to use up both last night's meatloaf and a pack of ground beef. Pair it with crunchy chips and an ice-cold lemonade for a great summer lunch.
Recipe: Southern-Style Meatloaf Sandwich with Pimento Cheese
2. Ultimate Smash Burger Crunch Wrap
The juicy, iconic smash burger "meats" a fast-food icon for this fun weeknight meal that everyone in the family will love. If you aren't a fan of carby buns that get soggy, you'll love how the crispy tostada and outer tortilla casing feel in your mouth. It doesn't skimp on the classic burger accoutrements, either, and even comes with a homemade burger sauce recipe to tie all those flavors together with a neat, indulgent bow.
3. BBQ Bacon Smash Burger
There's just something about a classic burger. While it is one of the most obvious ways to put a pound of ground beef to use, it sure is a tasty one.
This recipe pairs a homemade bacon-onion barbecue sauce with a classic, thin, smashed patty and classic burger toppings, like dill pickle chips and American cheese. Though we wouldn't blame you if you took your own creative liberty and added sliced bacon to the top, either.
Recipe: BBQ Bacon Smash Burger
4. Cozy Stovetop Calico Beans
If you want a subtle, beefy flavor, try adding your ground meat to a side dish rather than a main. These calico beans are the perfect way to start.
The beef provides the flavor scaffold that other ingredients, like the onion, garlic, and beans, cling to. Once it's mixed, it doesn't need to simmer for long before it's ready to serve. Pair it with rice, cornbread, or your favorite main dish for a hearty, cheap, protein- and fiber-packed meal.
Recipe: Cozy Stovetop Calico Beans
5. Loaded Ground Beef Gyros
Gyros are usually made with sliced meat, but this tasty rendition puts ground beef in the hot seat. However, it doesn't venture far from the classic gyro, adding homemade tzatziki, fresh veggies like tomatoes and lettuce, and Greek fries to a well-seasoned meat mixture that's wrapped neatly in a pita. It's an upgraded version of street fare packed with textural and flavor diversity, and while you can eat it on the go, you may want to stick around by the table for seconds.
Recipe: Loaded Ground Beef Gyros
6. Chorizo and Beef Chili Con Carne
Chili is the perfect dish to cozy up with on a cold day. Our rendition calls for not only ground beef, but also chorizo, to give it a spicy and extra delectable flavor.
You won't want to miss out on the classic toppings, either; the sour cream adds richness to every bowl, while the melty cheddar helps cut through the chorizo's spiciness, and the chopped chives offer freshness. Our version tops each bowl with corn chips, too, though you can leave these out (or swap them with a flavored variety) if you prefer.
Recipe: Chorizo and Beef Chili Con Carne
7. Swedish-Inspired Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
If you have to use up a pound of ground beef and burgers are the last thing you're craving, turn to these internationally inspired, fiber-rich rolls instead. The ground beef is mixed with pork and flavorful seasonings like caraway, cardamom, and coriander (it is Swedish-inspired, after all) before being tucked into a softened cabbage leaf wrapper. Served with a sweet lingonberry sauce, it's an iconic plate that you don't have to travel to Sweden to try.
8. Baked Crispy Beef Tacos
Every day can be Taco Tuesday with these baked crispy beef tacos. The ground beef is combined with salsa and a surprising ingredient — golden raisins — to create a sweet-and-savory filling that will change the way you think of tacos forever. Before you knock it for the raisins, just think about the unique medley of flavors and how everything will come together with the delicious homemade avocado crema recipe included.
Recipe: Baked Crispy Beef Tacos
9. Simple Weeknight Bolognese
We're of the mindset that not every meal has to be a production. This Bolognese is about as simple as simple gets and it'll allow you to break free from the chains of jarred pasta sauce.
The ground beef is paired with umami-rich ingredients like tomato paste and crushed tomatoes and made extra hearty with beef stock. Toss it with your favorite noodle shape and serve it with garlic bread for an easy weeknight meal that the whole family will love.
Recipe: Simple Weeknight Bolognese
10. Loaded Cheeseburger Quesadillas
Burgers, meet your new best friend. Quesadillas are the perfect cheesy and structurally supportive accompaniment for these burgers, and they're bound to be loved and enjoyed by kids and adults. Velveeta cheese gives it its signature melty texture, while the addition of pickles and burger sauce make it decidedly burger-ish. Switch it up with other burger sauces if you prefer, or keep it classic for a takeout night in.
Recipe: Loaded Cheeseburger Quesadillas
11. Classic Salisbury Steak
If you're looking to impress your boomer parents at dinner, whip up this Salisbury steak recipe with the extra ground beef in your fridge. The savory mushrooms and deeply flavored beef broth are the perfect complement to the meaty patties. Serve it alongside a scoop of mashed potatoes with the extra sauce drizzled on top, and may we suggest a bowl of Jell-O for dessert?
Recipe: Classic Salisbury Steak
12. Pepperoni and Mushroom Pizza Pasta
What's for dinner: pizza or pasta? Thanks to yet another iconic mashup on this list, you won't have to pick. This pasta uses a ground beef and pork mix, though you can keep it just to beef if you prefer. It forms the base of a rich tomato sauce, which is mixed with the pasta, and topped with mozzarella and all the pizza-adjacent fixings (namely pepperoni and mushrooms) before it's baked to cheesy, melty perfection.
13. Classic Smash Burger with All the Fixings
Smash burgers are much better than regular burgers. They're crispier, tastier, and all-around more fun to make. Once you get the hang of smashing your patties on the hot skillet, you'll even find some joy in making this simple yet classic burger rendition.
As the name suggests, it pairs a lacy patty with all of the good stuff: tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and a gooey slice of cheese. This recipe isn't always good on day two, as the cooked patties lose their magic, meaning you should invite all of your friends over to make it through that pound of beef you have sitting around.