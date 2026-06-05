13 Recipes To Use Up That Pound Of Ground Beef Sitting In Your Fridge

Ground beef is one of the most versatile proteins you can find. It's found in a range of cuisines, including classic American and Asian-inspired fare, and there is no shortage of ways to use it. Plus, not only does nearly every grocery store sell fresh ground beef, but you can also buy it frozen or in bulk so that you always have some on hand for when the mood strikes. When frozen, ground beef will keep for a couple of months. However, it may only last one to two days in the fridge, meaning you'll need to find ways to use it before it goes bad.

If you're short on inspiration for how to use that pound (or so) of ground beef in your fridge, we've come to help. We've curated a list of some of our absolute favorite ground beef recipes that are not only simple to make but also packed with flavor. Some of them call for a whole pound of ground beef, while others can be scaled up or down to easily fit the amount of meat you have on hand. So whether you have a Costco-sized portion or stick to a standard-sized pack, you'll find some of these recipes useful. And they are not just for ground beef; you can easily swap the ground beef for an alternative, such as chicken, turkey, or plant-based meat, if you prefer.