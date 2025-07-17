The Absolute Best Spuds To Use For A Classic Potato Salad

While there are countless ways to make delicious potato salad, every home chef strives to make the best variation possible. Whether you prefer a more traditional recipe that includes mayonnaise, mustard, and pickles or an herbed potato salad that calls for apple cider vinegar and lemon juice, the type of potatoes you select for your signature recipe make all the difference.

Luckily, Chowhound was able to get some solid advice on the subject from Reid Shilling, the executive chef and partner of Fancy Ranch Amish Fried Chicken and Shilling Canning Company in Washington D.C. Shilling says, "For our potato salad, and Fancy Ranch I'm trying to find something that's not too starchy and also not waxy. I like to use Yukon Gold potatoes; they basically fall in the middle of the starch content potato spectrum."

Among the different types of potatoes you can use for potato salad, Yukon Gold potatoes have a wide range of well-rounded characteristics that are often exclusive to more specific varieties like red potatoes or russet potatoes. For example, red potatoes, once cooked, stay somewhat firm and shapely, while russet potatoes are higher in starch and offer less structure in dishes like classic potato salad.

Yukon gold potatoes offer the best of both worlds and like red potatoes, have a thinner skin so you don't have to worry about peeling them before or after cooking. Shilling adds, "Also, the flesh is yellow, or a darker gold rather than white, which makes for a more visually appealing salad."