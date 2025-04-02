The 4-Ingredient Lemony Liqueur Your Summer Drinks Deserve
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
What's not to love about the summer season? The fruit tastes sweeter, the weather feels warmer, and everything just feels right. For those already dreaming about sipping a summer cocktail by the pool, we have a perfect new addition for you to try. This season, your drinks deserve this four-ingredient lemony liqueur. If it's not already on your bar cart, grab a bottle of limoncello.
While this aperitif is traditionally consumed chilled and straight, its zesty Italian flavors add the perfect punch of citrus to any drink. For those who prefer a mocktail, there are always non-alcoholic options like the Pallini Limonzero. Or, next time you feel the need to release your inner mixologist, craft a powerful and bright bottle of homemade limoncello instead.
To make it, you'll need only four ingredients: lemon peels, high-proof alcohol, sugar, and water. Simply peel your lemons with a vegetable peeler, avoiding the white pith so the drink doesn't become bitter. Combine your lemon peels in a jar with a high-proof vodka or grain alcohol. Store this jar in a dark place until the lemon peels have dulled. This can take anywhere from a few days to one month. After that time, strain the lemon peels from the infused alcohol and add some simple syrup made from sugar and water. Then, bottle and store it; keep the bottle in the refrigerator for the best taste. That's all there is to it. Now, here's how to use this liqueur.
Use limoncello to craft the perfect summer cocktail
Once you've bought or brewed your bottle of limoncello, it's time to add it to some vibrant summer cocktails. One seriously underrated cocktail to sip by the pool is a French 75, and limoncello is the perfect addition to this boozy, citrusy delight. Made up simply of lemon juice, simple syrup, gin, and champagne, swap out the syrup and juice here with a pour of limoncello to bring the same sweet flair to this drink while intensifying the lemon flavor. For a simpler, less alcohol-heavy version of this drink, simply combine limoncello and prosecco in a champagne flute.
For those who prefer a more classic summer cocktail, limoncello can also make for a great swap for your next spritz, whether a refreshing Hugo or vibrant Aperol. You could even add this liqueur to a margarita for a twist; there's nothing like that classic infusion of lemon and lime.
If you can't choose just one of these drinks to sip on, we get it. Limoncello can enhance just about any citrus-based cocktail, so it's hard to narrow the pool. From lemonade to club soda, simple syrup to gin, limoncello is a versatile liqueur that can pair with so many ingredients. To simplify the process, why not pick a summer cocktail based on your zodiac sign?