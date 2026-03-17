15 Types Of Spritzes, Explained

As a former bartender and lover of anything cold and slightly bitter in a stemmed wine glass, I have to admit I am absolutely obsessed with spritzes. I moved to Italy over four years ago, and while I thought I would be switching my drink of choice to classic cocktails, I find myself ordering a spritz at nearly every aperitivo I attend. Thankfully, I live in the land of spritzes, where you can find mainstay classics like Campari and Aperol variations at nearly every bar or cafe — but you can also find unique, regional ones made with local ingredients.

The drink was invented in the 19th century, when Austrian soldiers occupying Venice found local wines too strong and diluted them with sparkling water and named it "spritz" after the German word for "spray or splash". Ever since then, the drink has evolved, and now it traditionally consists of a Prosecco and soda water mixed with flavoring base ingredients like an aperitif or cordial, with different cultures making their own offshoot versions.

If you're just sticking with Aperol spritzes, you may be doing yourself a disservice since there's a whole world of different variations awaiting you — and why I've compiled a list of 15 types of spritzes everyone should have on their radar.