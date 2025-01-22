Champagne Vs Prosecco: What's The Difference?

When the occasion calls for a bubbly beverage to celebrate, a bottle of chilled Champagne is passed around. Or wait — is it Prosecco? Or, is Prosecco what we drink during a long Sunday brunch? Both Champagne and Prosecco are sparkling white wines — but there are a few key differences between the two that set them apart as distinct wines.

The most simple way to understand the difference between these two wines is by the country they originate from: Champagne is French and Prosecco is Italian. This can be defined further by region; Champagne comes from the Champagne region of France, which lies in the northeast part of the country. Prosecco can come from two different wine-growing regions – Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia — that encompass nine different provinces in northeastern Italy; there is also a village called Prosecco in the province of Trieste (near the border of Slovenia) after which the wine is named.

Champagne is officially considered an older beverage, by more than 150 years. The first sparkling Champagne was produced by the famous Dom Pérignon in 1693 — however, the first French sparkling white wine was produced over 100 years earlier by monks in a different region of France in 1531. The first written record of Prosecco wine appears in 1772; however, it's possible that it was produced earlier. Historical records indicate that high-quality wine was produced in the same region in 1 A.D. — but there's no way of knowing if it's the sparkling Prosecco we have today.