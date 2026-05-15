14 Best Mall Food Courts Across The US
Mall food courts have come a long way from offering mediocre eats like sad slices of pizza and soggy noodles. In fact, some have turned into legit dining destinations worth visiting on their own. Gone are those old-school mall food court restaurants, and instead, you can find options like local restaurant outposts, chef-driven concepts, and an array of global cuisines. Depending on which mall you hit up, you might be able to find everything from bao buns to birria tacos, sushi, steaks, and jerk chicken.
Here at Chowhound, we're always on a mission to find great eats, whether it's at a fine dining restaurant, street stall, or even a mall food court. Lately, we've been hearing about some stellar eats coming out of shopping centers, so we decided to do a deep dive into which malls across the country have the best food offerings. After scouring reviews on a wide array of platforms, as well as food blogs and local and national publications, we can say with confidence that these are among the best mall food courts in the U.S.
1. New World Mall in New York City, New York
New York City is a mecca for foodies, with a multitude of restaurants offering a myriad of cuisines. But if it's Asian food you're after, many say you need to make a beeline to the New World Mall in Flushing. The food court features about 35 vendors selling Chinese, Taiwanese, Korean, Japanese, and Uyghur specialties. As you peruse the different stalls, you can grab enticing eats like dumplings, pork buns, hand-pulled noodles, and spicy fish soup.
Foodies love the sheer variety of eats on offer at New World Mall, and the fact that the dishes are authentic. Noodles are hand-pulled, the spice levels are on point, and whole fish are pulled out of tanks. Plus, the prices are very reasonable, which is great if you're looking for ways to eat on a budget in The Big Apple. There's also an Asian supermarket in the mall where you can grab imported ingredients and products.
(718) 353-0551
136-20 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11354
2. Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
Ala Moana Center is the world's largest open-air shopping center, and it has not one, but two food courts: the Makai Market and The Lanai. The Makai Market is the largest of the two, and it offers a truly impressive array of dishes. Think local specialties like poke and kalua pork, as well as international eats like bento boxes, Thai curries, and tacos. There are also plenty of tables where you can sit and enjoy your meal.
The Lanai is Ala Moana's newer food court, and it has more of an Asian food focus. You can grab takeaway containers of sushi, crispy tempura, shrimp dumplings, and Spam musubi (a popular Japanese-influenced Hawaiian snack). Like the Makai Market, The Lanai has seating options. And if you're looking for a more formal sit-down dining experience, the mall also has several full-service restaurants, including Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant, Morton's the Steakhouse, and Dave & Buster's.
(808) 955-9517
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814
3. Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota
Given that the Mall of America is the biggest mall in the country, it should come as no surprise that the dining options are vast and varied. No matter what you're craving, there's a good chance you'll find it here, from eggs Benedict to Korean fried chicken, shawarmas, ramen, and lobster rolls. Many of the restaurants can be found at Culinary on North and the South Food Court on the third level, although there are plenty of restaurants and kiosks scattered throughout the mall.
If you're looking for a more elevated dining experience, the Mall of America is also home to several sit-down restaurants. Some of the best restaurants in the mall include the Twin City Grill for burgers and pastas, FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar for martinis and steaks, and Cantina Laredo for tacos and fajitas. You can also grab beers and bites in between rounds of axe throwing at The Fair on 4.
(952) 883-8800
60 E Broadway, Bloomington, MN 55425
4. Eden Center in Falls Church, Virginia
There are tons of retail shops in Eden Center, but foodies know that the real focus here is the abundance of tasty Asian eats. Throughout the mall, you'll find numerous Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, and Korean restaurants. There are also coffee shops selling iced coffee and boba tea, bakeries plying bread and pastries, and an Asian grocery store. Plus, the Pop-Up District is a unique space that's a food hall by day and bar and lounge by night.
With so many great restaurants and food stalls at Eden Center, it can be hard to decide where to start first. However, many locals agree that there are a few that are must-tries. Huong Viet is a fan favorite for Vietnamese dishes like spring rolls, pho, and beef with lemongrass. Kao Sarn earns accolades for its great selection of traditional Thai dishes like som tum and boat noodle soup. And if you're craving banh mi, many say Nhu Lan is the place to go.
(703) 204-4600
6751-6799 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044
5. Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida
Located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Aventura Mall is a stylish shopping center with some seriously good dining options. Treats Food Hall is the main dining area, featuring several enticing restaurants and plenty of seating at bar tables and banquettes. Diners rave about Jrk! for its traditional Jamaican dishes such as jerk chicken, oxtail, and beef patties. Yip offers up deletable dim sum-style dumplings, Udon serves slurpable noodles, and Tacology is all about tacos and tostadas.
Outside of the food hall, there are several other restaurants in the mall where you can grab international eats. For example, you can hit up Pubbelly Sushi for creative sushi rolls, Serafina for indulgent pizzas and pastas, and Jacinta for modern Mexican dishes. There's also an Eataly in the mall where you can pick up Italian products and bites like pizza and gelato. And if you swing by the mall on the weekend, you'll find a huge indoor farmer's market.
(305) 935-1110
19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180
6. Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta, Georgia
Styled like a Latin American street market, Plaza Fiesta is a vibrant shopping mall with roughly 280 shops and restaurants. You'll definitely want to come hungry, because there are tons of stalls selling everything from tacos to tortas, carne asada, arepas, and mouthwatering Mexican seafood dishes. The main food court is where you'll find the bulk of the restaurants, but many say it's also worth seeking out the somewhat hidden second food court for tasty street-food-style dishes.
While many say you can't go wrong with any of the food options at Plaza Fiesta, there are a few spots that often get called out for being exceptional. Carnitas Michoacán is renowned for its flavorful pork carnitas available in tacos or for purchase by the pound to take home. Tropical Cafe is a favorite for its guisados (stewed dishes), and many say the ceviche at Mariscos El Malecón Express is to-die-for.
(404) 982-9138
4166 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
7. Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada
Stroll through the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort, and you may just feel as though you've been whisked away to Italy thanks to the Old World-style architecture and winding canal replete with gondolas. Among the many shops in this unique mall, there are also numerous restaurants that cater to all budgets and tastes. Many are sit-down spots, and several are full-service restaurants.
If you're looking for a quick bite that won't break the bank, the Grand Canal Shoppes delivers with fast food and fast casual spots like Five Guys, Popeye's, and Social Life Pizza. Then again, if you want something a bit more decadent, you can opt for Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão, The Grand Lux Café, or Delmonico Steakhouse. You can also sip cocktails at 1923 Prohibition Bar, go for gelato at Cocolini, or indulge in one of the famous cube croissants at Zeppola Cafe.
(702) 414-4525
3377 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 2600, Las Vegas, NV 89109
8. DeKalb Market Hall in City Point BKLYN in Brooklyn, New York
Located in the basement of City Point Mall, DeKalb Market Hall is more like a bustling food hall than a mall food court, and that's exactly what people love about it. Here you'll find numerous vendors selling local dishes that the city is known for, as well as iconic international street foods and full-on meals. There's also a cocktail bar, a craft beer joint, and live entertainment nearly every night of the week.
You could spend hours in DeKalb Market Hall perusing the 30-plus food and drink stalls, so it helps to go in with a plan. If you're in a New York kind of mood, a visit to the Katz's Deli outpost is a must for super-stacked pastrami sandwiches. Other bites on offer at the food hall include pierogies, poke bowls, Buffalo wings, sushi hand rolls, quesadillas, and hand-pulled noodles. There's even a Trader Joe's where you can stock up on fresh produce, frozen meals, and snacks.
(929) 359-6555
445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201
9. South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California
Luxury shopping center South Coast Plaza is a foodie's dream with numerous restaurants serving all manner of cuisines. For casual eats, you have spots like Wahoo's Fish Taco, Ruby's Diner, and Ramen Nagi. Upscale eateries include Michelin-starred Knife's Pleat, Darya Fine Persian Cuisine, and Caló Kitchen & Tequila. There are also popular chains like The Capital Grille steakhouse, Din Tai Fung, and Maggiano's Little Italy.
South Coast Plaza also has a unique dining destination in Bloomingdale's called the Collage Culinary Experience. It's a two-story space with nine restaurants. Paradise Dynasty is a sit-down restaurant that serves xiao long bao (soup dumplings). You can also grab Asian dishes at Le Shrimp and Phoholic, as well as fresh tea at Cha. Bruxie is known for its waffle sandwiches, like the fried chicken waffle sandwich. And if you want to finish off your meal with sweet treats, Mochinut serves mochi donuts, and Churrino offers gourmet churros with ice cream.
(714) 435-2000
3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
10. King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
The King of Prussia Mall spans over 2.9 million square feet and is home to over 450 shops and restaurants. With all the exploring you'll be doing there, you'll probably need to refuel at some point, and thankfully, there are tons of dining options to choose from. Many foodies say that the Savor food court is the place to go for a great selection of eats, including Shake Shack, Sweetgreen, Bonchon, and the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. There is also ample seating in the bright and spacious food court.
The old food court at King of Prussia is located on the lower level of the mall, and has a decent selection of restaurants as well, including Chipotle, Ruby Thai Kitchen, and Five Guys. In addition, the mall has several sit-down chain restaurants like North Italia, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and California Pizza Kitchen. More bites and drinks can also be had at Eataly and the Netflix Bites restaurant.
simon.com/mall/king-of-prussia
(610) 265-5727
160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
11. Japan Center Malls In San Francisco, California
The Japan Center Malls consist of two buildings in the heart of San Francisco's historic Japantown, and each building is packed with fun shops and restaurants. But don't expect your usual mall food court offerings. Many say that this is where you can find some of the absolute best Japanese cuisine in the city, and maybe even the country. We're talking springy soba noodles, ridiculously fresh sushi, and crispy tonkatsu bathed in rich curry.
There are plenty of hidden gems in the Japan Center Malls, one of which is a tiny sushi spot called Oma San Francisco Station. This Michelin-recommended spot is all about omakase dining experiences where the chef presents a variety of courses, including fresh sushi and sashimi. Other top-rated spots in the malls include Udon Mugizo for house-made noodles, Cafe Maiko for matcha soft serve ice cream and frappes, and Marufuku Ramen for hearty bowls of Hakata-style tonkotsu ramen.
sfjapantown.org/japan-center-malls
(415) 440-1171
1737 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115
12. Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada
There are plenty of places to grab a bite to eat along the Las Vegas Strip, but one spot that many say is totally underrated is the food hall in Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. There's a great selection of restaurants serving up all manner of eats, including vegetarian and vegan options. Plus, the food hall is spacious with lots of tables well spaced out.
Regardless of what you're craving, there's a good chance you'll find it at this food court. For example, you can grab New York-style slices at Carnegie Pizza, beef brisket at SoulBelly BBQ, vegan tacos at Tacotarian, lobster rolls from Lobster Me, and fiery chicken tenders from Dave's Hot Chicken. The mall also has several sit-down restaurants beyond the food court, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Cabo Wabo Cantina, and Rosa Mexicano (which made our list of the best chain restaurant nachos).
(702) 866-0703
3663 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
13. Tangram Mall in New York City, New York
Tangram Mall is a relatively new shopping center that opened in 2021, but it's managed to rack up a huge number of fans who can't get enough of the tasty eats on offer. The food court is located on the second floor of the mall and features a wide selection of vendors serving crunchy snacks, refreshing drinks, hot meals, and sweet desserts. There's a great representation of Asian foods, along with some Western options.
Diners say there are several standouts at the Food Hall, including Xi'an Famous Foods, which made a name for itself with its biang-biang noodles that are hand-pulled to order. People also rave about the birria tacos at Birria Landia, the loaded fries at Joju, and the Korean fried chicken at Thaihee Korean Kitchen. After fueling up, you can grab some ice cream at Soft Swerve or have a cup of coffee and play with rescue cats at the Kokoro Cat Cafe.
(718) 509-0588
133-33 39th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354
14. The Grove in Los Angeles, California
There's always something exciting happening at The Grove, an open-air shopping mall with a huge fountain at its center, a trolley, a theater, and numerous shops and restaurants. The dining options are a bit more upscale than your usual mall offerings, with many sit-down spots where you can have a multi-course meal accompanied by cocktails, wines, and non-alcoholic drinks. You can choose from classic American, Mexican, Japanese, and Italian eats.
If you're craving something fresh, Blue Ribbon Sushi is a great choice. There are numerous rolls to choose from, as well as nigiri sushi and sashimi. Many say the fried chicken is also out-of-this-world. Alma Cocina de Mexico is a two-story spot with a Mexican marketplace on the first floor and a fine dining restaurant serving ceviche, tostadas, and tacos on the second floor. Sogno Toscano is an Italian restaurant and wine bar serving up salads and pastas, and American Beauty Steakhouse is all about hearty cuts of steak and seafood.
(323) 900-8080
189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Methodology
To find out which malls in the U.S. have the absolute best food courts, we pored over food blogs, read through numerous local and national publications, and looked at customer reviews from within the past year on social media sites, Reddit forums, and video platforms. Some of the criteria we looked for included unique offerings that go beyond your usual fast food restaurants, a great variety of different foods, and flavorful high-quality eats. These are the malls that get the most positive shout-outs for their food courts.