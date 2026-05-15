14 Best Mall Food Courts Across The US

Mall food courts have come a long way from offering mediocre eats like sad slices of pizza and soggy noodles. In fact, some have turned into legit dining destinations worth visiting on their own. Gone are those old-school mall food court restaurants, and instead, you can find options like local restaurant outposts, chef-driven concepts, and an array of global cuisines. Depending on which mall you hit up, you might be able to find everything from bao buns to birria tacos, sushi, steaks, and jerk chicken.

Here at Chowhound, we're always on a mission to find great eats, whether it's at a fine dining restaurant, street stall, or even a mall food court. Lately, we've been hearing about some stellar eats coming out of shopping centers, so we decided to do a deep dive into which malls across the country have the best food offerings. After scouring reviews on a wide array of platforms, as well as food blogs and local and national publications, we can say with confidence that these are among the best mall food courts in the U.S.