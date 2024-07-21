What Is Omakase? What You Need To Know Before Dining

Sitting down to an omakase-style meal probably feels a bit like sitting down for dinner with a celebrity chef at their home. It's kind of a big deal. However, instead of being at the chef's home, guests are invited to sit at the chef's counter at a restaurant. And just as the host of a dinner party chooses the menu, the Japanese sushi chef does, too. In other words, for restaurant guests, what's for dinner comes as a bit of a surprise. Even the translation of the word "omakase" spells out the guests' role in the evening's festivities: "I leave it up to you," with the "you" being the chef in this case, and not the guests. The chef, like the celeb chefs of TV, is really the star of the meal here.

Advertisement

By all accounts, an omakase feast is a distinguished affair — an anthology of courses the chef dreams up — based on the seasonal offerings from the local fish market. Most of the time, guests will be eating sushi and sashimi dishes for the bulk of their meal, though the chef might add other menu items into the mix. It's usually a very leisurely meal, with anywhere from nine to 15 courses passing from chef to guest. However, it's not a drive-thru. If you're interested in trying omakase and don't have at least two or three hours to spare, it's best to give it a go another night.