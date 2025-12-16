10 Thai Foods You Should Try At Least Once

The first time I visited Thailand, I was blown away by the sheer abundance of tasty food at every turn. It seemed like no matter where I went, I was never far from a fiery curry, tangy soup, or bowl of springy noodles. That first trip sparked somewhat of an obsession with Southeast Asian cuisine in me. Not long afterward, I packed my bags and moved to the region, first living in neighboring Cambodia and later in Vietnam and Indonesia. Over the course of a decade, I visited Thailand every chance I got to explore more of the country and cuisine.

One of the things that makes Thai cuisine so appealing is the variety of textures and flavors. The main goal is to create a harmonious balance between five key flavors: sweet, salty, sour, spicy, and savory or umami. To achieve this, cooks use local ingredients like tamarind, palm sugar, fish sauce, and chiles to make sauces and pastes that can be mixed with herbs, fruits, veggies, seafood, and meats. The result is a fantastic range of dishes that are colorful, aromatic, and incredibly vibrant.

There are so many Thai dishes that I could wax lyrical about, but in the interest of brevity, I narrowed it down to just ten that I think everyone should try once. I included a mix of popular dishes from all over Thailand, as well as some lesser-known dishes you don't always see at Thai restaurants abroad. So, grab a fork and spoon (the preferred eating utensils in Thailand), and let's dig into some delicious Thai dishes that should be on every foodie's radar.