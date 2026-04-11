The Las Vegas Hotel Bakery You Can't Skip For One-Of-A-Kind Croissants

Las Vegas has a reputation for over-the-top and outside-the-box dining experiences. Quite frankly, we love it. Whether you're on the hunt for a burger bigger than your head or an eccentric hole-in-the-wall bar, there is no shortage of epic finds. Zeppola Cafe is one such spot, and you don't want to miss its creative takes on croissants. Located inside The Venetian, Zeppola Cafe offers traditional croissants, but don't skip the Rolly and Cube Croissants. These definitely aren't croissants you find at Costco.

The Cube Croissant is, as the name suggests, baked into a cube shape while the Rolly Croissant is baked round, like a giant hockey puck. These shapes are used rather than the traditional crescent one that croissants have been baked in since at least the 13th century. It isn't just the unusual shape of these flaky treats that makes them such standout snacks. You can get them dipped in seven flavors (strawberry, pistachio, Nutella, chocolate mascarpone, mango, pineapple, or key lime), so you get a variety of textures in each bite.

Croissants are buttery, flaky, quintessential European cafe fare. By day, Zeppola Cafe is that quintessential cafe, selling delicious pastries and coffees. It overlooks St. Mark's Square at the Venetian, so you get the full effect of European-style cafe ambiance. By night, however, it transforms into "Il Ristorante" and serves a variety of flavorful, hearty Italian dishes, including homemade pastas. Be sure to get there earlier in the day if you want one of Zeppola Cafe's unique croissants.