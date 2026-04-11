The Las Vegas Hotel Bakery You Can't Skip For One-Of-A-Kind Croissants
Las Vegas has a reputation for over-the-top and outside-the-box dining experiences. Quite frankly, we love it. Whether you're on the hunt for a burger bigger than your head or an eccentric hole-in-the-wall bar, there is no shortage of epic finds. Zeppola Cafe is one such spot, and you don't want to miss its creative takes on croissants. Located inside The Venetian, Zeppola Cafe offers traditional croissants, but don't skip the Rolly and Cube Croissants. These definitely aren't croissants you find at Costco.
The Cube Croissant is, as the name suggests, baked into a cube shape while the Rolly Croissant is baked round, like a giant hockey puck. These shapes are used rather than the traditional crescent one that croissants have been baked in since at least the 13th century. It isn't just the unusual shape of these flaky treats that makes them such standout snacks. You can get them dipped in seven flavors (strawberry, pistachio, Nutella, chocolate mascarpone, mango, pineapple, or key lime), so you get a variety of textures in each bite.
Croissants are buttery, flaky, quintessential European cafe fare. By day, Zeppola Cafe is that quintessential cafe, selling delicious pastries and coffees. It overlooks St. Mark's Square at the Venetian, so you get the full effect of European-style cafe ambiance. By night, however, it transforms into "Il Ristorante" and serves a variety of flavorful, hearty Italian dishes, including homemade pastas. Be sure to get there earlier in the day if you want one of Zeppola Cafe's unique croissants.
Zeppola Cafe has all the croissant bases covered
The uniquely shaped pastries at Zeppola come with a hefty price tag for a croissant. The Rolly Croissant costs $12 and the Cube Croissant is $18, but if that is too much, you can still enjoy a sweet and flaky treat with one of the regular croissants. The cafe serves more traditionally shaped croissants filled with Nutella or custard cream that are equally tasty, although less photo-worthy, and they cost $7.95. And if you like your croissants as they were originally intended, in other words, plain, that will cost you $6.95. Zeppola even has a savory take on croissants, with sandwich options like the bacon, egg, and cheese croissant, the smoked salmon croissant, and the spinach, egg, and cheese croissant.
But the wide range of croissant creations aren't the only reason to add a stop at Zeppola on your next Vegas vacation. The menu is extensive, including other pastry options like the Holy Cannoli (you can build your own from amazing ingredient choices), and desserts like chocolate mousse and tiramisu (there is even a pistachio version of this classic dessert). The brunch and dinner menus are pretty impressive as well, featuring entrees like red Spanish prawns, shellfish towers, and Faroe Island salmon, along with Italian-inspired dishes like cacio e pepe and fettuccine alla Bolgnese. The options cover all the bases, so whether you want a quick breakfast or a decadent dinner, Zeppola is a Vegas must.