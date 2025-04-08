14 Best Restaurants In The Mall Of America

When the Mall of America (MOA) opened in 1992, it was the second-largest mall in the world. Today, it no longer makes the top 10, but it's still the largest mall in the United States and in the Western Hemisphere as a whole. The mall is based in Bloomington, Minnesota, just south of the Twin Cities, and is a staggering 5.6 million square feet in size. Inside, you'll find a theme park, aquarium, a variety of other interactive experiences, hundreds of stores, and an astonishing number of places to eat.

By astonishing number, we mean that there are nearly 100 individual food places inside the mall, from coffee shops to snack kiosks to full-service restaurants. Granted, some of these are repeats; for example, there are three Starbucks locations and four Caribou Coffees (which are like Starbucks but more Minnesotan). Most of the restaurants are located on the third floor, particularly "South Street Dining," the mall's name for the south hallway that is entirely made up of restaurants. The South Food Court extends from here, and the second food court, "Culinary on North," is located off the third floor north hallway (or the "North Garden). However, there are also plenty of other restaurants scattered throughout the mall. It can get a little overwhelming, so we've put together a guide to the best restaurants in MOA to help you prepare for your next shopping spree.