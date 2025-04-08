14 Best Restaurants In The Mall Of America
When the Mall of America (MOA) opened in 1992, it was the second-largest mall in the world. Today, it no longer makes the top 10, but it's still the largest mall in the United States and in the Western Hemisphere as a whole. The mall is based in Bloomington, Minnesota, just south of the Twin Cities, and is a staggering 5.6 million square feet in size. Inside, you'll find a theme park, aquarium, a variety of other interactive experiences, hundreds of stores, and an astonishing number of places to eat.
By astonishing number, we mean that there are nearly 100 individual food places inside the mall, from coffee shops to snack kiosks to full-service restaurants. Granted, some of these are repeats; for example, there are three Starbucks locations and four Caribou Coffees (which are like Starbucks but more Minnesotan). Most of the restaurants are located on the third floor, particularly "South Street Dining," the mall's name for the south hallway that is entirely made up of restaurants. The South Food Court extends from here, and the second food court, "Culinary on North," is located off the third floor north hallway (or the "North Garden). However, there are also plenty of other restaurants scattered throughout the mall. It can get a little overwhelming, so we've put together a guide to the best restaurants in MOA to help you prepare for your next shopping spree.
Twin City Grill
Twin City Grill celebrates everything Minneapolis and St. Paul in a cozy, polished setting. In addition to vintage lighting and mahogany paneling, you'll find photographs that chronicle the history of the area. Not only does the restaurant offer fabulous food, but it also provides a nice break from the bright lights and hustle and bustle of the mall.
The menu features Minnesota favorites like walleye, as well as grill classics like steaks, burgers, and ribs. The walleye is a favorite of many customers, as are dishes like the beef stroganoff and baked spaghetti. The service is always fast and friendly, and the atmosphere is hard to beat.
Most restaurants inside the Mall of America are on the third floor, but Twin City Grill is an exception. You'll find it on the first level near the north entrance, easily identifiable by the sleek dark wood paneling on the exterior. If you want to park close to where you're eating, the north ramp is your best bet. Reservations are available but not required.
Opa! Of Greece
Greece might be on the other side of the globe, but Opa! Of Greece is determined to bring Mediterranean cuisine to Minnesota. The quick-service restaurant offers quality ingredients cooked fresh, with Greek classics that include calamari, souvlaki, and spanakopita. Reviewers say the customer service is fantastic and the food is delicious. The gyro is a consistent favorite, and the tzatziki has rave reviews as well.
Opa! Of Greece is located in the south food court, just steps away from bigger full-service and fast-casual restaurants. Despite the competition, it's a popular and highly-rated spot to eat. It's a great choice for when you don't want to pause your shopping for too long, as it still provides freshly made food without the wait times of table service. It's also not too far from the Crayola Experience or the rotunda, so you can stop for a quick bite before getting back to your previously scheduled activities, whatever they may be.
Cedar + Stone, Urban Table
The Mall of America has two hotels attached to it: a JW Marriott to the north and a Radisson Blu on the south side. Cedar + Stone, Urban Table isn't technically inside the Mall of America, but it is part of the JW Marriott. There is an entrance to the hotel located on the first floor near the north entrance of the mall. Upon arrival, diners are greeted with an industrial, modern vibe that includes exposed brick wall, unique art pieces, and metal shelving. While this style often comes across as cold, touches of dark wood and leather seating make it feel warm and welcoming.
The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with brunch instead of breakfast on the weekends. Food here is a blend of different culinary cultures and made with locally supplied ingredients for a unique farm-to-table experience. Guests particularly love the crispy Brussels sprouts, braised Angus short ribs, and Comfrey Farms pork chops, although reviewers also rave about the shrimp + grits and the always-classic Minnesota wild rice soup. Reviewers also mention that the bar is great and the hotel is a convenient place to stay if you're visiting the area. Restaurant reservations are not required, but they are available.
CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar
CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar provides a casual, chic dining spot on the mall's third floor. Everything within the restaurant is meant to be welcoming, from the warm lighting and neutral tones to the friendly service. You'll find traditional American restaurant fare, like salads, burgers, and pasta, as well as a wide variety of sushi and sashimi options.
Start your meal with customer favorites like the truffle parmesan fries or firecracker shrimp. Guests say the sushi options are great, with rave reviews for the rainbow and pink panther rolls. If you're not craving seafood, customers love the steak frites, wagyu burger, and chicken stir fry. Service here is fast without making you feel rushed, and the bartenders are knowledgeable and personable.
CRAVE may be located at the end (or beginning, depending on which way you're coming from) of the third-floor restaurant corridor, down in the southwest corner, but it's hard to miss with its oak siding and signage that can be seen from two floors below. Reservations are available and, while not required, are highly recommended for busier mealtimes.
FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar
The Radisson Blu is the other hotel connected to the Mall of America, and it holds the FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar on its second floor. FireLake features modern decor with art deco chairs and unique lighting pieces, as well as industrial vibes with metal tables and hanging bulbs, all wrapped in rustic wood paneling and flooring. The restaurant's farm-to-table concept uses fresh and local produce to present creative and irresistible dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Reviewers say the breakfast is outstanding, but if you're not a morning person, don't worry. There are still plenty of excellent lunch and dinner choices, from the Red Lake walleye to the prime rib dip sandwich. And don't skip on the appetizers — customers love the restaurant's popovers, served with Blu's Bees honey butter, the Eichten's cheese curds, and of course, the Minnesota wild rice soup. Reviewers also mention that the service is fabulous and the drinks are incredible.
You can access FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar from the south entrance on the mall's second floor. Reservations aren't required, but they are recommended if you plan to stop by during a busy mealtime.
Cantina Laredo
If you're looking for a modern take on Mexican cuisine, Cantina Laredo is the place to visit. This upscale restaurant features classic Mexican dishes like burritos, tacos, fajitas, and enchiladas, as well as specialty dishes; the camaron poblano asada is a common favorite. Where the restaurant really shines is with its margaritas, and with 15 different options to choose from, you might not find your way back to shopping for a while. Reviewers also really love the desserts, including the Mexican apple pie and the mango tres leches cake.
Cantina Laredo is a chain with about a dozen locations primarily in the southeastern U.S. The location inside the Mall of America is the only one in Minnesota and the furthest north location. You'll find it in the southwest corner of the mall, on the other side of Macy's. The atmosphere inside is bright and modern, with high ceilings, light wood paneling and furniture, along with black leather chairs. It offers a great escape in a typically quiet corner of the mall, and while reservations are recommended, they are not a requirement.
Piada Italian Street Food
Piada Italian Street Food is a fast-casual eatery in Cuisine on North, the newer of the two food courts. It primarily serves piadas, a common street food in Italy. Piadas are Italian-style wraps that usually include cheese, lettuce, vegetables, and often some type of protein. However, Piada Italian Street Food is also one of the few fast food chains that serve pasta, and salads are available as well.
The Mediterranean wrap is a popular option, but customers also enjoy the avocado wrap and the BLT piada. Many customers say that the staff offer great customer service, and they like that this is a fast option that's both delicious and healthy. As a bonus, the menu is highly customizable, meaning you'll get exactly what you're craving.
Although Piada Italian Street Food is technically in the food court, it's on the west corner of the entrance and offers a small dine-in area for customers who don't want to navigate the often crowded food court. This makes it easy for diners to get a quick bite before resuming their shopping trip.
The Fair on 4
Most people visit the Mall of America for the experience, so why not make dining an experience too? The Fair on 4 offers standard American fare, like burgers, pizza, and, of course, the obligatory Minnesota wild rice soup. But what it's best known for is less what you eat there, and more what you do. The Fair on 4 features go-kart racing on one of North America's only indoor multi-level tracks, along with full-service axe-throwing lanes. Note that while the restaurant is family-friendly, both activities are limited to ages 11 and up. However, younger kids can still enjoy the arcade.
Although the fun is what The Fair on 4 is known for, the food is pretty excellent as well. Reviewers particularly enjoy the sharable options, like cheese curds and State Fair-style cinnamon mini donuts. You'll find The Fair on 4, as the name suggests, on the fourth floor of the Mall of America. The top floor is smaller than the previous three, so it shouldn't be hard to find, but to make life a little easier, stick to the east side. The restaurant is right next to the doors leading to the east parking ramp. Reservations are recommended for the go-karts and axe throwing.
Benihana
If a culinary experience is more your style, check out Benihana. The hibachi chain has multiple locations across the U.S., and the one in the Mall of America is in the southwest corner of the mall, across the hall from CRAVE and across Macy's from Cantina Loredo.
If you're not familiar with hibachi restaurants, hibachi refers to a type of grilling often used in Japanese cooking. In many hibachi restaurants, you're able to watch the food cooked in front of you, often by dramatic and theatrical chefs that interact with diners for a unique cooking experience. This is exactly what you'll find at Benihana.
The restaurant serves sushi, steak, chicken, and seafood. Guests enjoy dishes like the filet mignon and chicken fried rice, but the chefs are truly the stars of the show. Reviewers rave about their showmanship and personalities, with many also mentioning that the customer service at this location is top-notch.
Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill
Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill offers a blend of two distinct styles of Americana: iconic rock-and-roll and classic country. Inside, you'll find antler light fixtures and a mechanical bull, but you'll also find the walls lined with vintage guitars and photos of famous rockstars, a la Hard Rock Cafe (which is sadly no longer in the mall). This mix of styles creates a fun, laid-back atmosphere for a dinner break.
As the restaurant name suggests, you'll find plenty of standard American foods here, like wings, burgers, and steak. A top favorite is the Juicy Lucy burger, always a Minnesota classic, as well as the whiskey barrel pork chops, Rocky Mountain oysters, and the salmon and shrimp pasta. Guests also say the service is excellent and the mechanical bull makes for excellent entertainment.
Cadillac Ranch is one of the largest restaurants within the mall, at nearly 11,000 square feet. You'll find it on the western side of the third-floor restaurant corridor, right next to Benihana. Reservations aren't required, but they are a good idea for large groups or rush times.
Mason's Favorite Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls brings the taste of Maine to Minnesota. The fast food restaurant offers six types of lobster and shrimp roll options, as well as soup, salad, and a lobster mac and cheese. The Connecticut roll, served warm and tossed in butter, is a popular choice for customers, as is the classic lobster roll. The lobster bisque and lobster mac and cheese also come highly recommended.
The restaurant is listed as being in the North Garden, but it's technically just outside the food court entrance in its own little kiosk. You'll spot it right away, since the blue and white shiplap and chalkboard-style signage all instantly evoke coastal New England vibes. Unfortunately, there's no seating here, so you'll still have to venture into the food court to eat. Luckily, the entry to the food court usually isn't too packed, so this is still a great spot if you want a quick bite before continuing on with your trip.
Wahlburgers
Since 2011, Wahlburgers restaurants have been sweeping across the nation. Mark Wahlberg may be the most famous of the Wahlberg brothers, but he's only a part owner, with his brother Paul serving as the chain's executive chef. The chain now has locations in over a dozen states, but the Mall of America location is the only one currently in Minnesota.
You'll find the restaurant in the north hallway of the second floor, directly below the entrance to the north food court. The interior is sleek and modern, with plenty of touches of the brand's signature lime green. Burgers are, of course, the main menu item at Wahlburgers, but sandwiches, salads, chili, and bacon mac 'n cheese are also on the menu as well. The signature Our Burger is a common favorite, but diners also enjoy the tater tots, cheese curds, sloppy Joe, and mac and cheese. Reviewers also mention that the customer service is excellent and the food comes out quickly.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is a themed dining chain created around the movie "Forrest Gump." Inside, you'll be greeted with rustic beach decor like weathered wood and hanging strands of lights, with movie references peppered in on the signage around the restaurant. The menu is heavily shrimp-based, but there are other types of seafood, too, as well as options like fried chicken and baby back ribs.
As far as shrimp goes, the dumb luck coconut shrimp is a favorite among reviewers, as is the jambalaya, but reviews are mixed on the scampi and the shrimp mac and cheese. Customers say that despite how busy the restaurant tends to be, service is fast and friendly. It's a solid option overall, whether you're a fan of "Forrest Gump" or are simply in the mood for a sit-down seafood experience.
The restaurant is pretty hard to miss; it's at the east end of the third-floor restaurant corridor, across from the Rainforest Cafe and Crayola Experience. On top of that, you'll see the restaurant's signature signage and white siding the moment you come around the corner.
DeLeo Bros Pizza
According to the website, the mission of DeLeo Bros Pizza inside the Mall of America is to provide "a New York slice served Minnesota nice." The restaurant makes its pizza dough fresh on site, then tops it with a family recipe of herbs, spices, and tomatoes. While pizza is the primary menu option, diners will also find baked pasta, calzones, salads, and chicken wings on the menu. However, the pizza is, of course, the favorite, with visitors saying that it might be the best pizza spot in the Twin Cities. On top of that, reviewers love that there are tons of pizza options to choose from, that it's family-friendly, and that the service is outstanding.
The pizza parlor isn't nestled in South Street Dining with most of the other restaurants. Instead, you'll find it right beside the first floor east entrance, just a few steps shy of the aquarium and rotunda. The restaurant features a modest dining area, where you'll find a miniature Statue of Liberty, arcade games, and the walls covered in New York memorabilia.
Methodology
Having lived ten minutes from the Mall of America for over a decade, I've tried my share of restaurants inside the mall. Unfortunately, I haven't tried them all; some just aren't my style, and after a while, I sort of found a few restaurants I liked and stuck to those. It also doesn't help that, for a while, dining at MOA meant crossing my fingers that my kids would let me swing up a level to the Auntie Anne's after we finished the aquarium — or at least across the rotunda to the Starbucks.
My personal favorites are Twin City Grill, CRAVE, and Cadillac Ranch, but that would have been a very short list. To help provide more options, I looked at reviews and ratings for every single restaurant in the mall that provides a full meal. I didn't include coffee shops, snack shops, or dessert options, even though there are some great options in these categories as well. I featured the highest-rated restaurants, so all the options on this list have at least four stars.