12 Chain Restaurants With The Best Nachos, According To Reviews

Born in Mexico, but beloved around the world, nachos are pure comfort food with their crunchy, cheesy goodness. At their most basic, they can consist of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, but they're also a perfect blank canvas for an array of toppings like savory meats, fresh veggies, creamy guacamole, and cooling sour cream. It's that versatility and craveability that make nachos such a popular offering at numerous chain restaurants, some of which consistently get called out for making truly stellar versions of the dish.

There aren't too many rules to making nachos. After all, when Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya created them at a restaurant in Piedras Negras, Mexico, in the 1940s, he basically just threw together whatever ingredients he could find at the moment. That being said, some chain restaurants go the extra mile by using top-notch chips that retain their crispiness, adding fresh, flavorful toppings, and getting the perfect nacho ratio to guarantee that every chip gets cheese, crunch, and flavor. To find out which chains nail that formula, we scoured customer reviews on multiple platforms. Based on what diners are saying, these are the chain restaurants with the absolute best nachos.