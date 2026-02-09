17 Jamaican Foods And Drinks You Should Try At Least Once

Jamaica measures 146 miles from end to end and 51 miles at its widest point — slightly smaller than the State of Connecticut. To the average American, this may seem small in terms of land, but the culture that comes from this Caribbean island is huge. Rastafarianism, the sounds of patois, not to mention dancehall and reggae music, have all made their mark on the world, and if you haven't noticed, so has the food.

There's nothing like the smell of jerk chicken or the rich, spice-filled sauce of curry goat, the patties whose turmeric-dyed dough tints your fingertips as you tear into the warm interior, the tart sorrel and brightly colored selections of juices to wash your meal down with. Many of these dishes are as legendary and far-reaching as the sounds that originated in Jamaica, the size of the plates, and the smell of the spices that draw in a crowd.

We've interviewed two experts to find out which dishes from the island you absolutely have to try. Ladanna Lawas grew up in Jamaica, where she learned to cook with her grandma, and is now the Executive Chef at Big City Tavern in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Dr. Samara Sterling is a nutrition scientist and director at The Peanut Institute and Veggie & Soul. She specializes in the use of plant-based nutrition for the prevention and management of chronic diseases. Both Dr. Sterling and Chef Lawas have shared their favorite dishes, drinks, and meals from Jamaica.