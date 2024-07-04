Why Spam Musubi Is Such A Popular Snack In Hawaii

If you've visited Hawaii, you may have noticed that there's a surprising amount of food centered around Spam (that is, the canned pork shoulder and ham product). In fact, the state consumes some 7 million tins of the iconic luncheon meat per year among a population of around just 1.4 million residents. While there are lots of ways to take Spam to the next level, many in the Aloha State enjoy it as musubi: sliced and pan-fried, then tucked into roasted nori seaweed alongside a hunk of rice in a way that resembles sushi. Before wrapping, the Spam is typically seasoned and cooked with sauces and other ingredients to boost its flavor.

Spam musubi is considered a staple snack food in Hawaii, but its origin story is hard to pin down. However, it's generally agreed that Spam became a big part of Hawaiian cuisine around World War II, just a few years after the canned meat product first hit the shelves in the 1930s. The official line from Hormel Foods (the company that produces Spam) is that soldiers were eating it during wartime, at which point it crossed over and became popular among the general population. However, it wasn't a constant part of military rations, and many non-GIs likely ate it during the war as part of food rationing programs, for which Spam is an obvious candidate due to its long shelf life. Plus, with Hawaii so far from the continental United States, it had reduced access to other foods.

