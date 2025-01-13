10 Vanished Mall Food Court Restaurants You Forgot About

Ah, the mall. Since the opening of the first indoor shopping center in Edina, Minnesota, in 1956 through their heyday in the 1970s and 1980s to today, malls have been a core part of American culture. Beyond being a convenient place to shop and find many of your favorite stores and chains, malls have long served as community hubs and gathering spaces. Tweens and teens meet with friends to hang out, and families share quality time while running errands.

Along with shopping and family fun, dining at the food court is a core part of the whole "going to the mall" experience. In echoey atriums full of dining tables, mall-goers find all sorts of fast, casual fare to fuel their shopping adventures, from hot slices of pizza from Sbarro to crinkly Styrofoam containers heaped with Chinese food. You can grab a table and sit down for a meal, or pick up a quick treat like swirly soft-serve ice cream to enjoy on the go while strolling from store to store.

But as consumer habits have increasingly shifted to online shopping, the American mall has been in decline, with many stores and chains shuttering. Sadly, that includes several familiar food court favorites. You may even have forgotten that some existed until now. Let's take a stroll down memory lane to revisit 10 restaurants and eateries that have gone out of business or, in the case of some chains, still exist at a few locations but aren't nearly as ubiquitous as they once were.