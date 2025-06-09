14 Vintage No-Bake Desserts That Taste Just As Good Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No-bake desserts were once all the rage, particularly in the mid-20th century when convenience was highly sought after in the kitchen. It's easy to see why these now retro desserts were so popular in their heyday. They were easy to make, affordable, and didn't require much more than a fridge and a few pantry items. In addition, they featured fun ingredients like Jell-O, canned fruit, whipped cream, and instant pudding. They weren't necessarily fancy, but still managed to win fans.

While there are many old school desserts that have fallen out of fashion, some vintage no-bake recipes are quietly making a comeback. From grasshopper pie to scotcheroos and chocolate mousse, we're starting to see retro no-bake desserts popping up at all sorts of gatherings. Maybe it's the nostalgia, or perhaps it's the appeal of not having to use an oven. Then again, it could be that they're just downright tasty. If you're looking to add some retro vibes to your next dinner party, these are 14 vintage no-bake desserts that are just as good now as they were back in the day.