The Fresh Herbs That Pair Perfectly With Chocolate Dishes

One of the loveliest culinary crossovers in all creation is the intersection of chocolate and fresh herbs. Beautiful botanicals not only imbue your homemade baked goods, sauces, and comfort foods with a touch of glamor, they give your own signature spin to an otherwise everyday recipe. Chocolate, too, can introduce previously obscured realms of flavor (and not just sweetness, either) to plenty of unexpected items. And, when they collide just right, chocolate and fresh herbs make home cooking seem more like alchemy. You just need to know how to mingle the two so you don't end up with a lovely medallion of gianduja flecked with bits of Italian seasoning.

Fresh herbs and chocolate require a taste, texture, and aromatic balance. That means skipping something bitter like fenugreek leaf when a similarly situated dark chocolate is on the menu. You might also need to put in a bit of advance work. Individual pantries will vary, but many of these fresh herbs may require a trip to the farmers' market before you can assemble a confectionary collage to rival the finest cheese and charcuterie boards in creation.