12 Beloved Fast Food Items Customers Say Have Been Hit With 'Shrinkflation'

If you've ever grabbed a bite to eat at a fast food joint and thought to yourself, "These used to be so much bigger back in the day," you might be on to something. There's a very real possibility that those burgers have gotten thinner, the chicken nuggets teensier, and the amount of fries you get far less than before. The phenomenon is called "shrinkflation," and it's just one of the ways fast food restaurants might be deceiving you.

Shrinkflation often occurs during inflation, when businesses face rising costs for things like food, manufacturing, and distribution. While some companies respond by raising their prices (hence why fast food has gotten so expensive these days), others try to stay competitive by keeping prices relatively the same but reducing the size of their products. It's a subtle way to protect profit margins, but what many don't realize is that customers have become hyper-aware of the practice.

Lately, diners have been very vocal about calling out fast food items they think have been hit with shrinkflation. To uncover which chains get the most flak for it, we scoured customer reviews and complaints on various platforms like Reddit and social media. These are some beloved fast food items that many customers believe are far less substantial now than they used to be.