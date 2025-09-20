9 Ways Fast Food Restaurants Might Be Deceiving You

In the post "Super Size Me" world, there aren't many people who would be surprised to learn that fast food's ingredients are questionable — at best. You may have noticed that McDonald's McRib is utterly boneless, and much more patty-like than rib-like. Similar to the Chicken Nugget, the McRib is really a ground-pork patty that may or may not be made from actual rib meat.

The name of the game in fast food is advertising products that sound appealing but are deceptively prepared with the cheapest ingredients possible. Oftentimes, this means using massive amounts of cheap and sometimes unhealthy fillers like soy, cellulose, and carrageenan to lower the cost of meats. Taco Bell's beef, for example, is about 88% beef after counting all the additives and seasonings. This information was only disclosed once the brand was threatened with a lawsuit, according to NPR, although it has since removed the list of ingredients from the website.

Some of the ingredients used in fast food are so bad for you they're illegal in other countries, such as potassium bromate, a filler that's often used to make bread white, Iight, and fluffy, but has been linked to thyroid and kidney cancers in mice. Subway's bread has so much sugar in it that in Ireland it's not even classified as bread, and is considered to be closer to a cake. For a company whose motto is "Eat Fresh" and postures as being a healthy-eating option, these tactics are a bit misleading.