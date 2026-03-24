7 Hacks For Ordering At Jimmy John's Everyone Should Know

It seems sort of obvious, but nixing condiments that automatically come on Jimmy John's sandwiches can make for a healthier meal overall. Take a peek at the Jimmy John's menu, and you'll notice that more than half of the sandwiches — from the Big John to the Pepe to the Turkey Tom — automatically come with mayonnaise. Others, like the Vito and the Spicy East Coast Italian, come with a mixture of olive oil and vinegar. Even more have doubled up condiments, like the Jimmy Cubano, which boasts both yellow mustard and mayonnaise.

Obviously, condiments help bring out the flavor in any sandwich. However, if you're avoiding foods with higher amounts of nutrients like saturated fat, which are sometimes avoided for their negative health effects, you may want to take a closer look at the toppings you're getting. Mayonnaise is known for containing higher levels of saturated fat, at 1.6 grams per tablespoon. Vinaigrettes may contain less saturated fat, but are often known for being higher in sodium or sugar. If you are limiting your daily intake of saturated fat, sodium, or salt, oil and vinegar may be a better option.

Additionally, you can just have condiments on your sandwiches removed altogether. Overall, if you have health concerns, it's best to take a second look at the nutritional info for condiments before ordering a sandwich at Jimmy's Johns.