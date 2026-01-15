The Starbucks Sandwich Order For The Hands-Down Most Protein
Enjoying a protein-heavy breakfast is a smart move for balanced energy levels and warding off pre-lunch hunger pangs, but it can be tough to find high-protein options when you're on the go. If you're grabbing your morning coffee at Starbucks (the chain's brown sugar shaken espresso is a solid option) and want a protein-loaded breakfast sandwich to help you keep your energy up, you've got three options tied for most protein-packed. The egg, pesto, and mozzarella sandwich, the double-smoked bacon, cheddar, and egg sandwich, and the Impossible breakfast sandwich all come in at 21 grams of protein. While it's not officially considered a sandwich, the bacon, egg, and sausage wrap gives you a serious boost: It has 27 grams of protein.
If you're hitting Starbucks up for an afternoon boost and want to work toward your protein goals, order the ham and Swiss sandwich on a baguette, which loads you up with 25 grams of protein. Not in the mood for ham? No worries. You can also go with the crispy grilled cheese on sourdough, which gives you 21 grams of protein.
More high-protein options at Starbucks
While these options are a great start when you're looking to add protein to your day at Starbucks, they're far from your only choices. From protein coffee to protein boxes to egg bites, the coffee chain offers myriad ways to get plenty of the muscle-building macronutrient into your meal plan. First, you can order iced and hot protein lattes and matcha drinks: Both a grande iced vanilla protein latte and a grande iced protein matcha pack in 29 grams of protein. Try adding caramel flavoring to either as a treat.
If you'd rather eat your protein than drink it, pick up an eggs and cheddar protein box. Each box contains a piece of muesli bread, a packet of peanut butter, fruit, cheddar cheese, and two hard-boiled eggs, offering a total of 22 grams of protein. Egg bites are also an (absolutely delicious) option, and they contain a surprise protein superstar ingredient: cottage cheese. The bacon and Gruyère variety has 19 grams of protein, while the egg white and roasted pepper version offers 12 grams. Starbucks also offers several packaged snacks that can help you add some protein to your day, including Khloud protein popcorn, Perfect bars, Kind bars, almonds, cheese sticks, and turkey jerky.