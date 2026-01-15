The Starbucks Sandwich Order For The Hands-Down Most Protein

Enjoying a protein-heavy breakfast is a smart move for balanced energy levels and warding off pre-lunch hunger pangs, but it can be tough to find high-protein options when you're on the go. If you're grabbing your morning coffee at Starbucks (the chain's brown sugar shaken espresso is a solid option) and want a protein-loaded breakfast sandwich to help you keep your energy up, you've got three options tied for most protein-packed. The egg, pesto, and mozzarella sandwich, the double-smoked bacon, cheddar, and egg sandwich, and the Impossible breakfast sandwich all come in at 21 grams of protein. While it's not officially considered a sandwich, the bacon, egg, and sausage wrap gives you a serious boost: It has 27 grams of protein.

If you're hitting Starbucks up for an afternoon boost and want to work toward your protein goals, order the ham and Swiss sandwich on a baguette, which loads you up with 25 grams of protein. Not in the mood for ham? No worries. You can also go with the crispy grilled cheese on sourdough, which gives you 21 grams of protein.