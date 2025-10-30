5 Items You Should Always Avoid Ordering From KFC, According To Reviews

KFC in the United States has been going through it lately, with profits down and a lot of people just not being impressed with the menu items, generally. KFC USA's same-store sales consistently declined in 2024, and in 2025, it's been more of the same. A lot of people just seem to believe that KFC USA was just better in previous decades, despite attempting to turn things around this year by introducing new menu items.

Actually, as it turns out, we at Chowhound have some ideas to help bring the chicken chain back to life in the U.S., including borrowing ideas from KFC's international menus that include breakfast or bringing back discontinued menu items of KFC past well-deserved of a comeback. Frankly, while we're at it, we'd also love to see a resurgence of the fan-favorite honey BBQ wings at KFC.

Yes, KFC could add these much-loved (and lost) items to its menu, but, honestly, it could also benefit from removing a few items from its menu forever. There are five KFC menu items that, according to reviews within the past year, you should just stay the heck away from and avoid ordering at all costs (no matter how cheap). These are those items — you have been officially warned.