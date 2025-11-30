America's Oldest Donut Chain (That's Still Around) Started With A Completely Different Name

Plenty of coffee shops that are well-known today have undergone a name change at some point. Seattle's Best Coffee was originally known as the Wet Whisker. Panera Bread used to be called St. Louis Bread Co. Believe it or not, Dunkin' — the coffee chain known for its fantastic hash browns, seasonal donuts, and super-smooth cold brew — was originally named Open Kettle when it opened over 75 years ago.

The business got its start in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1948, and it didn't hang on to its original name for long. According to Dunkin's website, founder Bill Rosenberg dropped the Open Kettle moniker in favor of the name coffee fans across the country know and love today — Dunkin' Donuts. The restaurant operated as a single location for a few years until a second shop opened in nearby Worcester in 1955. The franchise quickly exploded, with more than 100 locations opened by 1963. By 1979, there were more than 1,000 Dunkin' Donuts locations across the United States.