How Much Burger King's Whopper Cost In 1957 Vs Today

When Burger King introduced the Whopper in 1957, it was pretty novel for a fast food hamburger. Its flame-grilled patty was made with a quarter-pound of beef, large compared to other burgers available at the time. Plus it was fully garnished, featuring tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, white onions, and a sesame seed bun. But, at 37 cents, the Whopper stirred up some controversy since it was more than double the price of a then-15-cent McDonald's hamburger. Those who balked at the Whopper's price in 1957 would be surprised by the sandwich's cost today, especially since the price tag has far exceeded what it should cost based on inflation alone.

The Whopper's price varies from location to location. If you live in San Francisco, the cost of a Whopper in 2025 is a whopping $8.19. You can get it for a lot less if you happen to be in South Bend, Indiana, where the burger is just $5.79. Still, that's a lot higher than what the price would be adjusted for inflation alone, which suggests a Whopper should cost just $4.20.