How Much Burger King's Whopper Cost In 1957 Vs Today
When Burger King introduced the Whopper in 1957, it was pretty novel for a fast food hamburger. Its flame-grilled patty was made with a quarter-pound of beef, large compared to other burgers available at the time. Plus it was fully garnished, featuring tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, white onions, and a sesame seed bun. But, at 37 cents, the Whopper stirred up some controversy since it was more than double the price of a then-15-cent McDonald's hamburger. Those who balked at the Whopper's price in 1957 would be surprised by the sandwich's cost today, especially since the price tag has far exceeded what it should cost based on inflation alone.
The Whopper's price varies from location to location. If you live in San Francisco, the cost of a Whopper in 2025 is a whopping $8.19. You can get it for a lot less if you happen to be in South Bend, Indiana, where the burger is just $5.79. Still, that's a lot higher than what the price would be adjusted for inflation alone, which suggests a Whopper should cost just $4.20.
A new beginning for Burger King's then-owners
The Whopper was born during a big year for launches and new beginnings. Russia sent its first satellite, Sputnik, into space, the Frisbee was introduced (then called the Pluto Platter), and Elvis bought Graceland. The Whopper launch was a new beginning of sorts for the chain's owners, James McLamore and David Edgerton. Just three years after buying the fledgling chain, Burger King sales were flagging. During a visit to the Gainesville location, the two owners noticed another burger place nearby was having success with an extra large, well-garnished burger and came up with one of their own. Later that year, they launched the Whopper at one of their stores in Miami.
Burger King now sells somewhere between 1.3 and 2.1 billion Whoppers per year. McLamore and Edgerton were able to change the company's fate, later selling the business to Pillsbury. For those who balk at the 37-cent price, it's still less expensive than Burger King's candied-bacon Whopper, a 2024 limited-time-only offering that sold for up to $10.