Seriously, Why Has Fast Food Gotten So Expensive?

Fast food is supposed to be the easy and cheap option for grabbing dinner, but that wasn't quite the case in 2024. Prices outpaced the 2.7% rate of inflation, and left customers anxious. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the cost of eating away from home was up 3.6%. These figures hit especially hard in states with the most expensive fast food, as menu prices vary by franchise owner and location. As food overall has gotten more expensive — the short explanation is that inflation is the culprit.

Annual inflation rates look like filling a pool: the water level never lowers (not since 2009, at least), but the speed at which it fills can be faster or slower. The speed of inflation in 2024 was down from the year prior, but in no way were most prices decreasing. When the cost of manufacturing and distributing food items surges, so do the prices of that food. In October 2024, McDonald's sued its beef suppliers for alleged price fixing made worse by logistical issues with the beef industry. The unfortunate news is that consumers end up facing the ripple effect of these corporate fallouts.