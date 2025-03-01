The Story Behind McDonald's McNuggets Shapes

Who doesn't love McDonald's Chicken McNuggets? Soft and moist on the inside and crispy on the outside, the chicken-based staple of the United States' biggest fast food chain is high up on Chowhound's ranking of the best fast food chicken nuggets for good reason. However, there's one McNugget fact that only a true fan would know: The snack-sized bites come in four specific shapes that are cut out from ground and pressed meat in a factory before being shipped to McD's locations all over the world.

The four shapes are the boot, the ball, the bell, and the bowtie (also known as the bone). Each looks about how you'd expect based on their names, and despite the fact that they're all made from the exact same processed chicken, many people seem to feel strongly about which is the best. A case could be made for the boot as the ideal option as it allows for optimal dipping surface area; a 2024 post on the McDonald's Facebook page even crowned it as the best shape for dipping. Each of the four configurations, though, has its vocal supporters. Why four? According to McDonald's, it's simple logic: "Three would've been too few. Five would've been, like, wacky."