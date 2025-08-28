10 Best Fruit Juices To Use For Mimosas Besides Orange Juice

The mimosa is one of brunch's most iconic cocktails: a bubbly marriage of citrus juice and sparkling wine, traditionally served in tall Champagne flutes with perhaps a slice of fruit perched on the rim. At its heart, the drink is simple — just orange juice and sparkling wine—but its cultural cachet is immense. Hollywood's love affair with the mimosa in the 1960s helped catapult it to brunch stardom, ensuring its spot on breakfast menus and in endless Instagram brunch spreads.

Mimosas are delicious not only because they're glamorous. They strike a unique balance between tangy juice and effervescent wine. That distinct equilibrium creates a drink that's vibrant, aromatic, and celebratory without being too intense in flavor or heavy on the booze. The fizz lifts the fruit, while the juice rounds out the wine's crispness.

This classic formula leaves plenty of room for creativity. Bubblies come on a wide spectrum from bone-dry to dessert-sweet, and juices are no different. In this guide, we'll look beyond orange juice to explore other flavorful options that can transform your mimosa into something surprising. The best substitutes share a few key traits: they're tart or tangy enough to complement sparkling wine's natural acidity, aromatic enough to shine through the bubbles, and refreshing enough to keep you sipping through your second (or third) brunch course. From tropical juices that evoke island breezes to cozy autumnal twists perfect for holiday mornings, there's a mimosa variation for every season and palate.