10 Best Fruit Juices To Use For Mimosas Besides Orange Juice
The mimosa is one of brunch's most iconic cocktails: a bubbly marriage of citrus juice and sparkling wine, traditionally served in tall Champagne flutes with perhaps a slice of fruit perched on the rim. At its heart, the drink is simple — just orange juice and sparkling wine—but its cultural cachet is immense. Hollywood's love affair with the mimosa in the 1960s helped catapult it to brunch stardom, ensuring its spot on breakfast menus and in endless Instagram brunch spreads.
Mimosas are delicious not only because they're glamorous. They strike a unique balance between tangy juice and effervescent wine. That distinct equilibrium creates a drink that's vibrant, aromatic, and celebratory without being too intense in flavor or heavy on the booze. The fizz lifts the fruit, while the juice rounds out the wine's crispness.
This classic formula leaves plenty of room for creativity. Bubblies come on a wide spectrum from bone-dry to dessert-sweet, and juices are no different. In this guide, we'll look beyond orange juice to explore other flavorful options that can transform your mimosa into something surprising. The best substitutes share a few key traits: they're tart or tangy enough to complement sparkling wine's natural acidity, aromatic enough to shine through the bubbles, and refreshing enough to keep you sipping through your second (or third) brunch course. From tropical juices that evoke island breezes to cozy autumnal twists perfect for holiday mornings, there's a mimosa variation for every season and palate.
1. Grapefruit juice
If you love the classic mimosa but want something a little sharper and more aromatic, grapefruit juice is a natural swap. As a close citrus cousin of the orange, grapefruit provides that familiar tang but with a pleasantly bitter edge that wakes up your palate. Its bright, slightly floral notes pair beautifully with sparkling wine, creating a drink that feels sophisticated yet still brunch-friendly.
Think of it as a nod to the Paloma cocktail, which combines grapefruit and tequila. In this case, swapping tequila for Prosecco or cava gives you a lower-ABV beverage that's perfectly suited to late-morning sipping. The bitterness in grapefruit also provides a lovely counterpoint to rich brunch dishes like smoked salmon bagels or buttery croissants.
In the winter months especially, fresh-squeezed juice is always best if your market has quality fruit available. It delivers a vibrancy that bottled juice can't quite replicate. If you squeeze your own citrus, you may want to run your juice through a strainer to remove pulp. If you're short on time or dealing with out-of-season produce, pre-bottled juice works, too — just look for one without added sugar to keep things bright and crisp.
To level up, garnish your grapefruit mimosa with a sprig of rosemary or a twist of grapefruit peel for an aromatic boost. The combination of fizz, bitter-sweet citrus, and herbal fragrance makes this variation as visually striking as it is refreshing.
2. Peach nectar
Peach nectar brings a delicate sweetness and velvety mouthfeel to the mimosa, making it an instant crowd-pleaser. While fresh peach juice is wonderful when peaches are in season, cartons of peach nectar are widely available year-round in most supermarkets. This makes it one of the easiest ways to give your brunch cocktail a little upgrade with minimal effort.
This variation nods to the iconic Bellini, an Italian cocktail invented in 1948 that combines peach purée and Prosecco. By using nectar instead of purée, you get a lighter texture and a slightly more delicate flavor, while still maintaining that lush peach character. The gentle sweetness of peach pairs beautifully with the crisp bubbles of dry sparkling wine, creating a balanced sip that feels elegant but unfussy.
Because peach nectar can sometimes lean very sweet, consider adding a squeeze of lemon or lime juice to brighten things up. This tiny tweak helps keep the drink lively and prevents it from tasting cloying. A thin slice of peach or a few raspberries dropped into the glass adds an extra pop of color and a touch of charm. This mimosa twist feels tailor-made for spring and summer brunches, but its approachable flavor profile makes it welcome any time of year. It is simple, refreshing, and just a little luxurious — perfect for when you want to impress guests with a classy treat without overcomplicating things.
3. Cranberry juice
Cranberry juice delivers a tart kick and a jewel-toned hue that instantly elevates the brunch table. Its flavor profile balances tang and sweetness, which makes it a natural fit with sparkling wine. The result is a bright, refreshing mimosa variation that looks as good as it tastes.
In fact, cranberry-based mimosas have earned their own festive name — the poinsettia — thanks to their vivid ruby-red color. While the classic version often incorporates a splash of orange liqueur, you can keep it simple with just cranberry juice and your favorite bubbly for a lower-ABV option. Its eye-catching appearance makes it especially popular around the holidays, but there's no reason to limit cranberry mimosas to December.
Beyond its striking look, cranberries are famously rich in antioxidants. While no alcoholic beverage counts as a health drink, it doesn't hurt that this variation features one of the most nutrient-dense fruits out there. The tartness also pairs beautifully with a wide range of brunch foods, from savory egg dishes to sweet pastries.
For a little extra flair, garnish with sugared cranberries or a sprig of mint to enhance both aroma and presentation. If you prefer a slightly sweeter drink, use a cranberry juice blend rather than pure cranberry juice — just be aware that it will likely have a higher sugar content. Either way, you'll end up with a mimosa that's crisp, colorful, and just the right amount of tart — a perfect conversation starter for any brunch table.
4. Lemonade
Lemonade may not technically be a juice, but it earns its spot as a refreshing mimosa base thanks to its crisp, tangy character. This variation feels especially light and playful, making it perfect for hot summer days or any brunch where you want a drink that keeps things bright without overwhelming the palate.
A lemonade mimosa has a flavor profile similar to other lemonade drinks, like a shandy — the classic mix of beer and lemonade — except here, sparkling wine takes the place of lager. The tartness of lemon balances beautifully with the gentle sweetness of Prosecco or cava, resulting in a drink that's both zippy and refreshing. For best results, try making your own lemonade so you can control the sweetness and acidity to your taste.
This variation works well with a variety of brunch dishes, from delicate fruit salads to fried chicken and waffles. It's a crowd-pleaser that pairs with just about anything, thanks to its clean and bright flavor. To elevate the presentation, garnish with a thin lemon wheel or a few edible flowers for a pop of color. For a fun twist, experiment with flavored lemonades — from strawberry-forward "pink lemonade" or lavender-infused "purple lemonade" — to add a subtle layer of complexity. No matter how you serve it, a lemonade mimosa brings a burst of sunshine to the glass — proof that sometimes the simplest swaps can feel the most refreshing.
5. Pineapple juice
Pineapple juice brings a vibrant tropical twist to the mimosa, making it feel like a mini vacation in a glass. Its natural balance of sweetness and tang pairs beautifully with sparkling wine, creating a drink that is both refreshing and indulgent. The bright acidity of pineapple also helps cut through richer brunch dishes like eggs Benedict, buttery croissants, or creamy quiches.
One of the best parts of using pineapple juice is its versatility. It works with a range of sparkling wines — Prosecco for a slightly sweeter touch, cava for a drier finish, or even champagne if you want to go classic. The result is a lively, golden-hued drink that looks as cheerful as it tastes.
For a bit more complexity, add a splash of lime juice to enhance its brightness and bring out the tropical notes even more. This simple tweak creates what some call a "tropical sunrise" effect, adding a zesty kick to an already refreshing mimosa. You can also garnish with a pineapple wedge or a sprig of mint to make it extra festive.
Pineapple mimosas are ideal for warm-weather brunches or any occasion where you want a drink that feels playful and sunny. Its flavor instantly evokes island vibes, making it a fun alternative to more traditional citrus-based options. Light, tangy, and irresistibly tropical, pineapple juice is a perfect way to give your mimosa menu an exotic edge without any extra hassle.
6. Mango purée
With a little water added, mango purée turns a mimosa into a lush, tropical treat with a velvety texture and heady aroma. Its natural sweetness and floral notes make it feel indulgent without being overwhelming. A mango mimosa delivers a flavor profile that's vibrant and sunny — the kind of drink that makes you want to linger at the brunch table just a little longer.
While pre-bottled mango juice is often filled with added sweeteners and preservatives, adding a bit of water to mango purée can get you a fresh-tasting juice in no time. Bags of puréed mango are widely available in the freezer sections of major grocery stores, often sold under the Spanish name "pulpa de mango." Some people like to add a splash of lime or even a bit of orange juice for added brightness and balance, since mango can be very sweet-flavored and thick in texture. This tweak keeps the drink from feeling too heavy and helps its tropical qualities shine.
Mango is also beloved around the world in cocktails, from India to the Caribbean. Its popularity makes it a fun way to add some global flair to your brunch spread. Pair it with dishes that have a bit of spice or bold seasoning — like chilaquiles or jerk chicken sliders — for a complementary flavor experience.
7. Passionfruit juice
Passionfruit juice adds an exotic, aromatic punch to the classic mimosa formula. Known for its intense tang and floral aroma, passionfruit brings a unique character that stands out even against the effervescence of sparkling wine. The result is a drink that feels tropical and adventurous — perfect for anyone looking to surprise their brunch guests with something beyond the usual citrus.
Because passionfruit is naturally tart and slightly astringent, it pairs especially well with sweeter sparkling wines like demi-sec Champagne or Prosecco. This balance keeps the mimosa lively and refreshing instead of overly puckering. When done right, you'll have a passionfruit cocktail that's both bold and well-rounded, with layers of aroma and acidity that make each sip memorable.
If you're using pure passionfruit pulp or concentrate, consider adding a bit of simple syrup or mixing it with a milder juice like orange to smooth out the acidity. Fresh passionfruit, when available, makes an even more striking presentation — you can spoon some of the seeds and pulp directly into the glass for texture and visual flair.
A garnish of edible flowers or a twist of citrus peel underscores the fancy vibe and adds to the drink's visual appeal. Passionfruit mimosas are perfect for spring or summer brunches, or any occasion where you want your cocktail to double as a conversation starter. Tart, aromatic, and stunning in the glass, this variation turns any brunch into a little escape.
8. Apple cider
The weather has gotten cooler, the leaves are changing, and you've swapped out your summer outfits for sweaters and windbreakers. Apple cider mimosas offer a cozy, orchard-fresh twist for the onset of autumn. Instead of bright citrus, this variation leans into warm, spiced flavors that feel tailor-made for fall mornings and holiday gatherings. Its gentle sweetness and crisp apple character pair perfectly with sparkling wine's bubbles, creating a drink that is festive and surprising.
This version works beautifully with both chilled and slightly warmed cider. Serve it cold for a classic mimosa feel, or gently heat the cider with spices like cinnamon and cloves for a mulled effect before topping with sparkling wine. Either way, it delivers comforting flavors reminiscent of apple pie and crisp fall days.
Apple cider mimosas are especially lovely alongside hearty brunch dishes such as pancakes, waffles, or baked goods like pumpkin bread. Their spiced aroma fills the glass and makes them a natural choice for Thanksgiving morning, Christmas brunch, or any chilly weekend when you want your drink to feel seasonal and celebratory.
To dress it up, consider rimming the glass with cinnamon sugar or adding a thin apple slice for garnish. A sprig of rosemary or star anise can make it extra festive for holiday tables. Full of autumn charm, the apple cider mimosa proves that this brunch favorite isn't just for summer — it's a year-round treat that adapts beautifully to the flavors of the season.
9. Hibiscus juice
Hibiscus infusions might not be a juice in the traditional sense, but its tart, floral profile makes it an inspired base for a mimosa. Around the world, dried hibiscus flowers are steeped and sweetened to create vibrant red beverages enjoyed cold — known as agua de jamaica in Mexico, sorrel in the Caribbean, bissap in West Africa, and karkadé in parts of the Middle East. Each variation has its own local twist, but they all share a refreshing tang and deep ruby hue that make them as visually striking as they are flavorful.
Using hibiscus tea in a mimosa brings a layer of complexity that citrus juices can't match. Its cranberry-like tartness pairs beautifully with sparkling wine, and its floral undertones give the drink a sophisticated edge. Because hibiscus is brewed as a tea rather than juiced, you can easily control its strength and sweetness. For a classic brunch-ready version, brew dried hibiscus petals, chill the tea, add a bit of citrus juice if desired, sweeten to taste, and top with Prosecco or cava. The result is light, tangy, and refreshingly aromatic.
Hibiscus mimosas also offer a nod to global culinary traditions, making them a fun way to infuse cultural accents into your brunch menu. Pair with tropical or spiced dishes — jerk chicken sliders, tamales, or even cinnamon-scented pastries — to highlight the drink's versatility. To serve, garnish with a twist of orange peel or a few edible petals for extra flair.
10. Watermelon juice
Watermelon juice turns the mimosa into the ultimate summer refresher. With its high water content and delicate sweetness, this variation feels lighter than most fruit-based options, making it perfect for hot-weather brunches or poolside gatherings. Its bright pink hue also adds an instant festive touch, making every glass look Instagram-ready.
Fresh-pressed watermelon juice is best for capturing that crisp, just-cut flavor, but bottled versions can work in a pinch. Because watermelon is naturally mild, pairing it with a dry sparkling wine like cava helps keep the drink from becoming overly sweet. A squeeze of lime can also add a zesty edge, boosting its refreshing qualities even more. Watermelon mimosas pair beautifully with summery dishes like grilled shrimp skewers, feta salads, or simple pastries. The juicy, thirst-quenching nature of watermelon balances well with salty and savory foods, making it an unexpectedly versatile brunch companion.
For a striking presentation, garnish with small watermelon wedges, mint sprigs, or even edible flowers. You can also freeze small cubes of watermelon to use as colorful ice cubes, keeping the drink chilled without dilution. Light, playful, and oh-so-refreshing, the watermelon mimosa is a celebration of summer in a glass. It's a simple way to make your brunch feel special while keeping flavors clean and easygoing — proof that the best brunch cocktails don't have to be complicated to be memorable.