The Origin Of Hibachi Restaurants Dates Back To Ancient Japan

A small clay pot wasn't the most effective method for heating a room or home, but the hibachi proved to be useful for other activities. It could be used to warm up hands on a cold day or to heat small pieces of food or sweets. While cooking wasn't the intended use for the pots, this became more common by the 1800s. It is also thought that during the Edo period from 1603 to 1868, traveling samurai would bring portable clay pots with them to cook on the road.

It's unclear when the small clay pot began to transform into something larger, but a more modern, metal-based hibachi used for cooking emerged in the early 20th century. The size of the hibachi also grew to accommodate cooking for more people.

The hibachi grill was not necessarily replaced by teppanyaki. However, teppanyaki, which translates to "grilling on an iron plate," happened to gain a stronger foothold with foreigners and mainstream cuisine. Misono — a restaurant chain that opened in Kobe, Japan in 1945 — claims to be the first restaurant to have brought teppanyaki to the mainstream dining scene. Tourists were drawn to seeing their food cooked in front of them, and chefs began making the cooking process more theatrical, adding tricks such as the flaming onion volcano.

