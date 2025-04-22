What To Know If You Plan On Stocking Up On Sweet Onions

Avid home chefs can appreciate the unique properties, flavors, and textures that different types of onions bring to various culinary creations. If you're the type of grocery shopper who likes to stock up on onions, given their reasonable shelf life at room temperature, you may want to reconsider that approach when shopping for sweet onion varieties such as Vidalia, Texas, Maui, and Walla Walla. Unlike their pungent cousins and siblings of the Allium genus, sweet onion varieties have a narrower post-harvest window when their sweet flavors can be enjoyed to the maximum.

The natural sweetness of sweet onions is not necessarily because of extra sugar content, but rather because they have less sulfur and are less pungent than other onion varieties. For this reason, the flavors might not be as potent in your recipes if you're looking for a direct one-for-one swap with stronger onions. The decreased pungency is attributed to less pyruvic acid concentration, which is measured using the pyruvate scale. Pyruvic acid is produced during the biochemical process that forms syn-propanethial-S-oxide, the agent responsible for the tears shed when cutting Alliums that rank high on the pyruvate scale. On a 10-point scale, sweet onions rank low, between one and three, while more potent varieties rank over five. As a result, sweet onions have a less sharp profile, and don't trigger the water works as easily.