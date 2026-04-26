8 Deli Items You Should Consider Skipping

You're late for the party, and you've just remembered it's a potluck and you're supposed to bring a side dish. The simple solution to this timeless problem: Stop by your local grocery store deli, pick up some potato salad, and arrive with your obligations fulfilled.

Unfortunately, showing up to the potluck with deli food may be an easy way to keep your promise, but there's no guarantee your dish will be the star of the party. Deli food may look delicious, but it doesn't always taste delicious (or even good). If you're going to buy your potluck dish at the deli, it's best to stick with the items you purchase regularly so you can be sure people will actually eat what you brought. And if deli foods aren't something you purchase regularly, it's worth finding out which ones have a general reputation for being bland-tasting or not-as-promised, and which ones don't really hold up after an hour or two in the deli case. And if health is a factor in your food purchasing choices, know that a few deli options stand out as riskier (or just worse for you) than others.

To make this list, I relied on my own personal experiences along with more generalized customer opinions. But everyone's opinion is different, and some delis are better than others. Yours may be an exception, and your tastes may be different than mine, too, so as always, take what I say with a grain of salt.