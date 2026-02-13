9 Grocery Stores With The Best Delis, According To Reviews
There used to be a time when grocery stores were simply spots to stock up on home essentials like milk, meat, and produce. Then, sometime around the middle of the 20th century, someone had the genius idea to start offering cooked foods as well, and the supermarket deli was born. Now nearly every grocery store chain has a deli section where you can buy not only all the ingredients you need to make the perfect sandwich at home or a stellar charcuterie board, but also a vast array of ready-to-eat items. And some chains in particular stand out for their enticing offerings.
While some supermarket delis are rather simple affairs with a small selection of sliced meats, cheeses, and maybe a few fruit or veggie platters, others go all out with full-on smorgasbords. For example, peruse the deli section at a Costco warehouse, and you'll find whole rotisserie chickens, pre-made salads, and full family-sized meals you can reheat at home. Other chains offer made-to-order submarine sandwiches, hot soups, and even barbecue with all the fixings.
To figure out which grocery stores really excel in this area, we took a close look at what shoppers have to say. We dug through customer reviews across multiple platforms and weighed in recognition from national publications and consumer surveys to see which deli departments consistently earn praise. According to shoppers, these are the grocery stores with the absolute best delis to stock up on a huge variety of top-quality foods.
1. The Fresh Market
From the time that The Fresh Market was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1982, the goal was to offer a boutique grocery shopping experience along the lines of the open markets you find in Europe. Think fresh local produce, cheeses, and meats cut in-house. The concept was a hit, and there are now over 160 locations across multiple states. Shoppers rave about the well-stocked delis, so much so that The Fresh Market earned the number one spot on USA Today's 10 Best Grocery Store Delis list.
Beyond the usual deli offerings of sliced meats and cheeses, The Fresh Market offers a comprehensive selection of grab-and-go bites like sandwiches and pizza, as well as prepared meals that start at just $10 for an entrée and two sides. You can choose from mains like chicken pot pie, meatballs, and quiche with sides like broccoli cranberry slaw and Greek artichoke salad.
Shoppers are particularly fond of The Fresh Market's hot dishes. One fan reviewed the chain's rotisserie chicken on Tiktok and said, "This skin is crazy. This might be the best skin I've had." Another shopper said on Facebook, "We just discovered their BBQ at their hot counter ... I mean ... damn. I was certainly not expecting it to be that good." The $25 Little Big Meals also get a lot of hype, as they can feed four people and the dishes change weekly.
2. Costco
According to Statista, Costco had more than 145 million members worldwide in 2025, and it's easy to see why. The big box store has pretty much everything you could possibly want in under one roof, from fresh produce to clothing, electronics, patio furniture, and even tires. For many people, the deli department is a major draw because it's packed with all manner of sandwich fixings, charcuterie board fodder, and prepared meals.
If you're looking for a quick and easy meal to feed the family or take to a gathering, the Costco deli comes through with a great variety of ready-made dishes. You can opt for cold dishes like shrimp cocktail, Southwest wraps, and ahi tuna poke. Hot dishes include meatloaf with mashed potatoes, chicken Alfredo pasta, and St. Louis-style ribs. Then there is Costco's famous rotisserie chicken, which costs just $5 and has somewhat of a cult-like following.
If you're not sure where to start with Costco's deli offerings, there are a few dishes besides the rotisserie chicken with huge fan followings. Many say the mac and cheese is amazing, and big enough to feed a crowd. One reviewer said in a YouTube video, "If it wasn't served in the aluminum pan, it could pass as homemade." People also love the stuffed peppers, quinoa and celery salad, and the chicken street taco kits that come with seasoned chicken, tortillas, slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro lime crema, and salsa.
3. Publix
Since 1930, Publix has been a grocery staple in the Southeast. The deli departments are extensive with tons of meats and cheeses on offer, along with catering platters and hot meals like fried chicken and smoked pulled pork with sides like mac and cheese and collard greens. The chain is also famous for its submarine sandwiches, which fans affectionately call Pub Subs.
What sets Publix's sandwiches apart from many grocery chains is that they're made fresh to order with top-notch ingredients like Boar's Head deli meats and bread baked in-house. They're also customizable, so you can choose which toppings and sauces you want, just like you would at a sandwich chain. Options include hot honey ham, lemon pepper turkey, and tuna salad on breads like five-grain and Tutto Pugliese bread. You can also opt for wraps and sandwiches made with sliced bread.
While customers have great things to say about many of the foods from Publix's delis, it's the sandwiches that get the most hype. People love the pillowy bread, the ultra-fresh fillings, and the fact that they don't skimp on anything. As one customer said on Facebook, "You can never go wrong with a Pub Sub. The hubby and I will split a whole sub ... so good, so filling." Everyone has their favorites, but if you want a solid option, the turkey sub snagged the number one place in our ranking of Pub subs.
4. Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market does things a little bit differently than most big grocery store chains, as the focus is on fresh, organic food. Peruse the deli department and you'll find plenty of antibiotic-free meats, cheeses made with milk from grass-fed cows, and dips featuring wholesome ingredients. The Market Corner Deli section also has tons of take-away meals that you can eat on the go or take home and heat up. Think salads, wraps, and sushi.
One of the things people love about the Sprouts delis is that you can buy ready-made meals in both family-sized portions and servings that make sense for single folks or couples. And there are tons of options to choose from. You can go for something light, like the apple and kale quinoa salad and a strawberry coconut chia parfait, or something heartier like the turkey meatloaf with green beans or penne pesto pasta with chicken.
Then there's the $5 deli sandwich at Sprouts that's been going viral on social media. Sidle up to the sandwich counter, and you can choose from different types of bread and fillings that include turkey, roast beef, ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, or hummus. Toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and sub dressing. One fan commented on TikTok, "For $5, this is a monstrous sandwich." Another fan said on Reddit, "I actually like them better than Publix sandwiches. They are well put together with great condiment action."
5. Gelson's Markets
Gelson's Markets is a Southern California grocery chain that's been around since 1951. There are 27 locations running up the coast from Pacific Beach in San Diego to Santa Barbara, and it's one of the most popular West Coast grocery chains for deli items. In fact, the chain took the second place in USA Today's 10 Best Grocery Store Delis thanks to its great selection of meats, cheeses, and spreads, as well as its gourmet grab-and-go meals.
If it's a quick lunch bite you're after, Gelson's sandwiches get great reviews, particularly the Wolfgang Puck sandwich combos that come with a side salad. Options include turkey club, chicken pesto, and chicken aioli. You can also grab nigiri sushi and maki rolls, self-serve soups like chicken noodle and broccoli cheddar, and salads like the spicy Thai pasta salad and the chicken, apple, and pecan salad.
For dinner, Gelson's has a great selection of prepared meals for two that start at just $15. Options include poached salmon with vegetables, beef barbacoa with adobo rice, and roasted chickpea garden pasta. Many say you also shouldn't sleep on the lemon garlic rotisserie chicken. A reviewer said on TikTok, "Skin is great. This breast is perfect. This is operating at a high level right now ... There's just flavor in every bite."
6. Wegmans
If you're from the Northeast or spent any time there, you're probably familiar with Wegmans. Founders and brothers John and Walter Wegman started out peddling produce in pushcarts. They opened the first brick-and-mortar store in 1930, and it's still run by the Wegman family today. Customers have great things to say about the delis, which offer a wide range of tasty eats, including a great selection of international flavors.
No matter what type of food you're craving, there's a good chance you'll find it in a Wegmans deli. You can opt for easy-going eats like pizza, chicken wings, or mozzarella sticks. If you're in the mood for Asian, you can pick up sushi, wontons, and egg rolls. There's also a great selection of subs and wraps, as well as ready-to-heat meals like tacos, pulled pork, spaghetti and meatballs, and beef and bean chili.
What people love most about Wegmans' delis is the vast selection of food. As Southern Living put it, "If I rolled up to Wegmans two hours before a party at my house, I am confident that I could source just about everything I needed." Plus, people say the quality of the food and the flavors are spot on. It's also worth noting that Wegmans made it into our round-up of the best grocery stores to buy a birthday cake, as well as our list of grocery stores with the best wine selection.
7. Stew Leonard's
Stew Leonard's is by far one of the most unique grocery stores in the United States. When founder Stew Leonard opened the first store in 1969, it was a small dairy shop selling just eight items. Over the years, more grocery items were added and new locations opened, each with unique touches like animatronics throughout the store. Today, there are just eight locations in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey, and they get rave reviews for their delis that are stocked with tons of items made specifically for the chain.
Stroll through the deli at a Stew Leonards, and you'll find several different stations where you can grab hot and cold foods. You can swing by the pizza counter to grab single slices or whole pies, peruse the sushi section for fresh rolls, or fill up a container with hot eats like chicken wings and soup from the self-serve buffet station. In addition, there are tons of ready-made meals on offer, including loaded potato skins and lobster rolls.
Based on the buzz this chain's delis get, it's pretty clear people are thoroughly impressed. Stew Leonard earned the number three spot on USA Today's 10 Best Grocery Store Delis list, and people consistently call out the deli items on social media. One customer said on TikTok, "I can see why there's a cult following for this place. I loved the variety of prepared foods. I mean, they have everything for everyone. I'm so impressed with the creativity."
8. Whole Foods Market
Born in Austin, Texas, in 1980, Whole Foods is all about natural, organic foods that are sourced responsibly and sustainably. There are now over 500 locations in North America and the U.K. where you can grab a wide variety of deli items like spreads, sliced meats, and prepared items. Even better, you can rest assured that the foods are as nutritious as possible, as the chain bans over 300 ingredients in all its foods, including hydrogenated fats and high-fructose corn syrup.
If it's grab-and-go bites you're after, customers say the sandwiches are great value and ultra-flavorful. You can build your own sandwich with your choice of bread, meat, cheese, and toppings, or go for one of the chain's signature creations. Options include the Pesto d'Parma with breaded chicken, mozzarella, pesto, and Calabrian marinara sauce, and the Tuscan Tuna with wild-caught tuna, white beans, olives, avocado, pickled peppers, red onion, arugula, and red wine vinegar.
Customers also rave about the hot bar where you can grab dishes like mac and cheese, jerk chicken, and vegetable egg rolls. A reviewer on YouTube said, "My first impression was 'Wow.' This Whole Foods hot bar was gorgeous. Sparkling clean, full of almost anything and everything you could want. And everything looks so fresh, so delicious." You can grab as many items as you like or go for the Family Meal Deal which includes one entrée with two sides for $35.
9. Heinen's Grocery Store
There's a lot to love about the Heinen's grocery chain. For one, this Cleveland and Chicago grocery chain has craft beer on tap at most of its locations, as well as self-serve wine by the glass at select locations. Moreover, customers say the deli departments are off the hook with huge selections of top-quality ingredients and delicious pre-made meals.
Cheese lovers will be in heaven at Heinen's, as the chain offers over 400 varieties from around the world, and there are even cheese experts on hand to help you with your selections. In addition, the deli meats are cooked in-house using recipes that have been passed down for years. You can also build your own poke bowl, grab sushi rolls, try the soup of the day, and stock up on prepared meals such as garlic-grilled shrimp and barbecue pulled pork with sides like mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Heinen's earned the fourth spot on USA Today's 10 Best Grocery Store Delis list, which is a solid indication that people are loving the selection of tasty eats. It can be a bit pricer than some other grocery chains, but many say the quality can't be beat. As one fan on Facebook said, "Heinens ... no one comes close," to which another person commented, "The best specialty items ready to eat and ready to cook."
Methodology
To uncover the absolute best grocery store delis, we scoured countless customer reviews on platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and Facebook. We also considered shout-outs from national publications and awards based on both public votes and expert panel nominations, such as the USA Today 10 Best awards. These grocery store delis are the ones that get the most positive feedback for their vast and varied selections, the quality of the food on offer, flavorful ready-made meals, and value for money.