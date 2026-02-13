9 Grocery Stores With The Best Delis, According To Reviews

There used to be a time when grocery stores were simply spots to stock up on home essentials like milk, meat, and produce. Then, sometime around the middle of the 20th century, someone had the genius idea to start offering cooked foods as well, and the supermarket deli was born. Now nearly every grocery store chain has a deli section where you can buy not only all the ingredients you need to make the perfect sandwich at home or a stellar charcuterie board, but also a vast array of ready-to-eat items. And some chains in particular stand out for their enticing offerings.

While some supermarket delis are rather simple affairs with a small selection of sliced meats, cheeses, and maybe a few fruit or veggie platters, others go all out with full-on smorgasbords. For example, peruse the deli section at a Costco warehouse, and you'll find whole rotisserie chickens, pre-made salads, and full family-sized meals you can reheat at home. Other chains offer made-to-order submarine sandwiches, hot soups, and even barbecue with all the fixings.

To figure out which grocery stores really excel in this area, we took a close look at what shoppers have to say. We dug through customer reviews across multiple platforms and weighed in recognition from national publications and consumer surveys to see which deli departments consistently earn praise. According to shoppers, these are the grocery stores with the absolute best delis to stock up on a huge variety of top-quality foods.