What Are Pimentos, And Who Decided They Should Be Stuffed In Olives?

You've probably encountered pimentos without even knowing it. The brightly colored vegetables are often found diced and mixed into cheese dips or tucked neatly into pitted green olives. Yes, that familiar red filling in your olives is actually a pimento pepper. While this might be its claim to fame, the pimento is so much more than just a pretty garnish. It's a highly versatile vegetable that can lend itself to many forms and uses in the kitchen.

If you're not already taking advantage of pimentos, there's no better time to start than the present. The peppers add flavor and color wherever they go, whether you toss them into a salad or add them to soups, sandwiches, or pasta. Small but mighty, these peppers enhance any recipe but are also delicious all on their own. If you're not sure where to begin, we've put together a guide that covers everything you need to know about pimentos, including their history, taste, and uses as well as where to get your hands on some for yourself. This comprehensive guide will hopefully inspire you to experiment with pimentos beyond the bits you get when snacking on some olives 一 though that is always a worthwhile way to enjoy them.

