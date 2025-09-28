The Old School Deli Meat You Probably Ate If You Grew Up In The '70s

Once, olive loaf, which looks similar to bologna but is made differently and studded with sliced green olives and pimentos, was a fairly common deli meat. If you grew up in the '70s or earlier, it may have been a standard part of your lunch menu. Even if you haven't eaten it in decades, the mere mention of it may evoke vivid sensory memories, good or bad, depending on whether you liked it or not when you were a kid. For some folks, it's an old school sandwich they're happy to leave behind.

These days, you're more likely to come across it on nostalgic social media forums on sites such as Reddit or Facebook, but this deli meat does still exist in the wild. However, it is, by far, much less popular than it once was. Like its cousin bologna, which has seen a steady decline in yearly sales over the last 30 years, olive loaf and similar deli meats haven't fared well. It doesn't help that it has a hefty amount of both saturated fat and sodium: Boar's Head olive loaf has 17% of the daily value of the former and 26% of the latter.