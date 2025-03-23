Is It Safe To Drink Kombucha Daily?
Fizzy, sweet, and slightly tangy, kombucha is anything but the ordinary tea some of us are used to having in the morning. Kombucha is made by fermenting green or black tea — not the kind of tea that's caffeine-free — with a bacteria and yeast mix commonly called SCOBY. No, this isn't a typo of a certain cartoon character's name; it stands for symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. This unique beverage, which has recently been trending among Californians, has a history stretching back more than two millennia in China, when it was hailed for its medicinal properties. Today, we know it's naturally rich in probiotics with research suggesting it boasts the same health benefits as yogurt. Yet, despite all the buzz about its health benefits, how much kombucha is actually considered too much?
The good news is kombucha can, and perhaps even should, be consumed every day. If you're new to it, it's best to start small and see how your body handles it. If you have leftovers, don't worry; you can safely drink kombucha up to a week after opening it. If you're already familiar with this tart, cider-like goodness and have been drinking it regularly, you can have it up to three times a day. But can you go too far with it?
Kombucha has its perks, but it's not for everyone
Beginners are encouraged to start with 2 to 4 ounces per day and gradually increase the amount while drinking an equal amount of water to help their body adjust. Individuals who are already used to this ancient gut-friendly drink can comfortably have up to 12 ounces a day without giving it much thought. Bear in mind that sticking to these guidelines is crucial to avoid side effects such as headaches, nausea, and stomach trouble.
That said, there are certain cases where it's best to avoid kombucha altogether. This especially applies to children and the pregnant and breastfeeding because, despite being legally considered a non-alcoholic beverage, kombucha can contain up to 2% alcohol by volume per serving, though most commercial kombucha has any alcohol removed. In addition, kombucha contains a good amount of sugar to feed the yeast during the fermentation process so some kombucha brands can pack up to 120 calories per bottle. Ultimately, while kombucha can be a great addition to your diet and boost your health, it's important to pay attention to how your body responds to it. A glass or two a day is perfectly fine as long as you don't overdo it.