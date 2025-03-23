Is It Safe To Drink Kombucha Daily?

Fizzy, sweet, and slightly tangy, kombucha is anything but the ordinary tea some of us are used to having in the morning. Kombucha is made by fermenting green or black tea — not the kind of tea that's caffeine-free — with a bacteria and yeast mix commonly called SCOBY. No, this isn't a typo of a certain cartoon character's name; it stands for symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. This unique beverage, which has recently been trending among Californians, has a history stretching back more than two millennia in China, when it was hailed for its medicinal properties. Today, we know it's naturally rich in probiotics with research suggesting it boasts the same health benefits as yogurt. Yet, despite all the buzz about its health benefits, how much kombucha is actually considered too much?

The good news is kombucha can, and perhaps even should, be consumed every day. If you're new to it, it's best to start small and see how your body handles it. If you have leftovers, don't worry; you can safely drink kombucha up to a week after opening it. If you're already familiar with this tart, cider-like goodness and have been drinking it regularly, you can have it up to three times a day. But can you go too far with it?