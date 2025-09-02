Give Grocery Store Sushi A Crispy Makeover With A Simple Hack

When you're home from the grocery store, separate the rice from the fish and get ready to turn each component into something more exciting. Start with the rice: a light spray of oil and a few minutes in an air fryer or in a hot pan will crisp it up perfectly. Chilling the rice in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes before doing this can help the rice ball keep its shape when cooking.

Next, give that sad slab of fish a makeover. Grocery store salmon is often firm and slightly dry, which makes it tricky to dice evenly. Use an expert-approved knife made for sushi, since the blade is crafted for slicing easily without tearing the fish. You can get this high-rated Sumteene 9.5-inch Japanese Chef Knife for less than $15 on Amazon. Toss diced fish with Kewpie mayo, soy sauce, and sriracha to add some needed richness and flavor.

Spoon your fish mixture atop the crisped rice, sprinkle garnishes like slivered jalapeño or microgreens, and voila! Grocery store sushi magic in no time. You could do this with rolls too, not just nigiri — this way, you'll have more goodies like avocado and veggies to add into your fish mixture! If you want to stray even further from small bites, crumble up the crispy rice over wakame or fresh greens, add the fish, and toss the ingredients together for a crispy rice sushi salad.