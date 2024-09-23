Everything You Wanted To Know About Sugar But Were Too Afraid To Ask

Sugar is essentially a source of energy. There are two kinds of sugar: sugar that's found naturally in certain foods, and refined sugar. Refined sugar is most commonly extracted from sugar cane or sugar beets and then added to food and drinks to make them sweet. You can find naturally occurring sugar in fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and wheat. Refined sugar, on the other hand, typically comes in powder form and is added to food or drinks, either on a large-scale industrial level or by individuals including it in recipes at home. Of all the refined sugar on the market today, 80% comes from sugar cane, while 20% comes from sugar beets.

Obtaining refined sugar involves extracting the juice from sugar cane or sugar beets, and then crystallizing the syrupy result. After processing to remove any remaining liquid, the sugar that remains is in the crystal form we all recognize.

The first sugar cane crops were grown in New Guinea in 8,000 BCE. This sugar wasn't refined, but eaten directly from the cane. By 2,500 BCE, sugar was being refined in India. Today, India continues to be one of the world's biggest sugar-growing countries, along with Brazil, Thailand, China, and the U.S. European countries, including France, Germany, and the Netherlands, also contribute to sugar production — 50% of the world's sugar beets are grown there.

