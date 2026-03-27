The Old-School Deli Meat That's Fallen Out Of Favor With Younger Generations

Not all deli meats stand the test of time. Whether it's under-the-radar deli meat or deli meat for your Italian sub, some meats get more attention than others. Younger generations might not have the same passion about certain sandwich fillings that were once highly preferred. Throughout time, one particular meat lost its sparkle in delis across the nation: cue, liverwurst.

Liverwurst is often described as a salty-tasting sausage with a heavy influence of umami flavors. It originated in Germany and made its way to the U.S. when Eastern and Central European immigrants brought it to the U.S. in the early 1900s. As the name suggests, it is made from liver, as well as a mixture of other ingredients (oftentimes beef trimmings, heart, and kidney, but ingredients may vary depending on traditions and practices). Liverwurst typically comes sliced, as well as in a pate-like texture and it was once a staple for lunchtime food for all ages. These days, it is not exactly at the top of most people's orders like it was during its peak, around the 1940s to 1970s. The fact Boar's Head, a trusted source for liverwurst, permanently discontinued the deli meat after a fatal outbreak of listeria in 2024 may be a significant contributor to the deli meat not being as popular and available as it once was.