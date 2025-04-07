Store-Bought Potato Salads, Ranked From Worst To Best

Potato salad dates as far back as the 16th century, most likely originating in Germany. With the addition of mayo in the 1920s and '30s, potato salad saw a rise in popularity in the United States. Today, what we call potato salad usually consists of boiled potato, egg, mustard, vinegar, mayo, and a mix of herbs and spices. It's a popular and classic summer picnic treat that you can find at most grocery stores. But not all are created equal. So, one Thursday afternoon, I visited the most popular and frequented grocery stores in Southern California, ranging from cheap to bougie, and asked for their homemade potato salad. I was on the hunt for creamy, flavorful potato salad with good ingredients that is tangy and not in the least bit dry. Because there is nothing worse than picking up some potato salad on the way to a family picnic, only to find out it isn't fresh, has a weird aftertaste, or worst of all, is bone dry.

After multiple taste tests, here are my findings. I am saving the best for last, so enjoy the climb as I rank these store-bought salads, worst to best. Or, if you simply can't stand the suspense, scroll to the end for my number one pick.