The Simple Trick For Cheese Sauce Without Any Clumps

Just coat your shredded cheese with the dry cornstarch — about a tablespoon per pound of cheese. There's usually no need for a slurry. It's helpful if you use evaporated milk since the proteins make the emulsification stronger and more heat-stable. But you can use whatever liquid you want, especially if you also add the American cheese. In fact, Jeff Mauro uses beer as his liquid, but he also chooses the right American cheese.

He recommends getting the American cheese from the deli instead of whatever is boxed in the regular grocery aisle because of what's in American cheese. Brands like Boar's Head and Land O' Lakes sell what's known (legally) as pasteurized process cheese, which is almost 100% real cheese along with some emulsifiers and other dairy ingredients (like whey). Products like Velveeta and Kraft Singles are classified as a type of (pasteurized process) cheese food or spread and only have to be 51% real cheese. Note that the Kraft packages marked "deli" slices are also the real stuff if your grocery store doesn't have a deli counter. Making sure you get the good stuff means you have a protein content more in line regular cheese, which helps with stability. You can start with the equivalent of about a quarter of your total cheese volume, though you can go as high as 50%.