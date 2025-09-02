The Only Type Of Tortilla You Should Be Using For Shrimp Tacos

A good shrimp taco is all about simplicity. When the mood strikes, all it takes is a few fresh ingredients and you can have dinner on the table in no time. While it's easy to get lost in the sauce when choosing taco fillings, like crunchy slaw, tangy crema, and diced onions, the base of the taco — the tortilla — can get a little short changed. There are plenty of arguments on both sides as to whether shrimp tacos should be in flour or corn tortillas, so to cut through all the noise we reached out to Marc Marrone, the executive chef at Arriba Abajo inside the Thompson + tommie Austin hotels in Texas, for a definitive answer. His choice? "I actually love a good flour tortilla for these," he said. "It's generally a personal preference. I think things that are more loaded up, and a build-your-own scenario like a fajita, is great with a flour tortilla because of its durability."

Yes, believe it or not, the difference between corn and flour tortillas, at least from a chef's perspective, often comes down to texture and durability as much as flavor. Corn tortillas, which are generally more often used for tacos, do not have the same stretchy properties of flour tortillas that come from gluten proteins. So when a corn tortilla is piled high with ingredients that have a lot of moisture, like shrimp with avocado corn salsa, it falls apart much easier than a taco with a flour tortilla.