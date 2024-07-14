Why You've Probably Never Tasted The Original Sriracha

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all have food associations we make in our heads. We think of hot dogs as distinctly American, fried green tomatoes as inherently Southern, and you'll likely envision the iconic green-capped bottle with the rooster emblem on the front when you think of the original sriracha. It's what sits in most of our cupboards and has earned a spot on many Asian restaurant tables, after all. But what these assumptions all have in common is that they're not always correct or rooted in fact.

Advertisement

A little sleuthing will tell you: It's not the well-known Huy Fong Foods brand of sriracha that kicked off the spicy condiment craze, but its lesser-known predecessor, Sriraja Panich, that put the flavorful Thai pepper sauce on the map first, stemming from a generations-old family recipe. While it was first, it didn't enjoy the wave of commercial success in the states that better-known, later brands did, so you've likely never tried the OG sauce.

Those wanting to get a taste of the first sriracha though, can do so, as the sauce has been imported all over the world to upwards of 50 countries. In the U.S., you'll most often see it on shelves in specialty Asian food stores. And, while the Huy Fong Foods brand of sriracha weathers a serious nationwide shortage, now might be the time to seek out an alternate brand to quench your spicy sauce cravings for your noodle dishes, your instant ramen, or anything else you might drown with sriracha.

Advertisement