10 Costco Pre-Made Meals So Good You'd Never Guess They're Frozen

When shopping at Costco, frozen foods are smart buys because you can just pop them in your freezer and grab them whenever you want a quick and easy meal. Sure, you have to buy them in bulk, but they won't go off as quickly as other items like fresh produce, meats, and dairy products. And while pre-made frozen meals often get a bad rap for tasting just like what they are — frozen, not fresh — Costco has some surprisingly good finds in the freezer section that can actually pass for homemade or even restaurant quality.

Peruse the freezer cases at a Costco warehouse, and you'll find everything from breakfast burritos to pizzas, burgers, wontons, and fried rice. Even better, there are several Costco frozen meals that ring in at under $10 a serving. But as a long-time Costco shopper, I can attest that not all are created equal. Some of those items turn out exactly how you would expect a frozen meal to in terms of taste and texture, while others could fool people into thinking you cooked them yourself. These are some of the Costco pre-made frozen meals that are fan favorites at my house and get great reviews from other shoppers for tasting as close to fresh as you can get from a freezer section.