The 4 Hands-Down Best Costco Finds Of 2025
It seems each year is its own infinity, containing new joys, new fears, and new items to grab at your local Costco. While 2025 did have some rough points for the wholesale club, including one particularly dismal seafood find in the frozen aisle, there were also many bright spots to celebrate. As of June 2025, Costco began offering extended shopping hours for its executive members. The bright spots don't stop at added shopping hours, however; there were a few products that made the past year a great time to be a Costco member.
To reflect on the passing year, we've gathered four of the absolute best Costco finds from 2025 that you can, and should, bring into the new year. After all, is there a better way to ring in 2026 than by trying some of the best treats that the previous year brought into our lives?
Synear Xiao Long Bao
Soup dumplings have been having quite the moment. Whether you're grabbing one of the many dumpling options at Din Tai Fung or turning Trader Joe's soup dumplings into a soup dish all of its own, it seems there is no shortage of ways to enjoy these dough-wrapped goodies. If you're hoping to grab a bite of soup dumplings on your next Costco trip, we suggest Synear Xiao Long Bao.
These dumplings are absolutely delicious and simple to prepare. Each dumpling has a pork and soup filling with a good bit of ginger that really makes this selection stand out from other frozen dumpling options. Don't worry if you don't have a bamboo steamer on hand; other steamers do the job just as well — just make sure to use parchment paper to keep the dumplings from sticking. A bag of these dumplings costs about $16.
Via Emilia Dubai Style Chocolate Gelato Bomb
The Dubai chocolate trend has been raging for several years at this point, but it might have reached its apex. In 2025, there were Dubai chocolate products aplenty, both delicious and atrocious. One of the best goodies in the Dubai chocolate game is found in the aisles of your local Costco.
In 2025, Costco began selling a special pistachio and chocolate-flavored treat in the frozen section of its stores: Via Emilia Dubai-Style Chocolate Gelato Bombs. These gelato balls are a unique take on the confection trend, consisting of pistachio and chocolate gelato covered in crispy kadayif and pistachios, with a creamy pistachio filling at the center. Each pack comes with six individually packed balls. The taste is rich and sweet, bringing the best of the Dubai chocolate trend to one portable, unique frozen treat. Each box costs $14.99.
Kirkland Signature Strawberry Rhubarb Pastries
Costco has never been deficient in its pastry selection. It is, in fact, one of the retailers' strong suits. In 2025, Costco really stepped up its game with its strawberry rhubarb pastries. The springy, sweet, fruity filling is wrapped in a latticed flaky pastry and covered in sugar. These pastries make for a great addition to breakfast tables, or as a last-minute pick for a party or gathering. You could also have one (or two, or the whole box) as a treat.
Some have praised this selection for its fresh taste, and for the fact that it isn't too sweet. Rather, this pastry balances the tanginess of rhubarb with buttery pastry and a nice, balanced sweetness. Prices vary for these flaky goodies, but are around $10.99 or $11.99 depending on your location.
Chicken and waffles
2025 was officially the year of the Costco brunch. Okay, okay, the wholesale club has always had a great array of breakfast and brunch items. From its delicious, flaky danishes to its once colossal muffins, Costco has a keen understanding of the importance of starting the day off on a good meal. However, the chain really stepped up its game in 2025 when its chicken and waffles kit hit shelves.
Each kit comes with hot honey, maple syrup, and, of course, fried chicken with waffles. All you need do is reheat the chicken and waffles and serve. For optimal results, reheat your goods in the oven or air fryer rather than the microwave. This gives your chicken a nice, crunchy crisp, and can help soften those cold waffles. Each kit costs about $20 and serves between two and four people.