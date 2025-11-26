The Kirkland Frozen Beef Patties Costco Fans Keep Buying Over Higher-Quality Meat

Leave it to Costco to get shoppers buying frozen over fresh. While grill masters and burger chefs typically tout homemade burger patties as the tastier option, many Costco customers are buying frozen, pre-made burgers instead. This largely has to do with convenience, although that's not to say that the taste quality is less than freshly made patties, according to many warehouse shoppers.

Costco's Kirkland Signature 18-pack of ⅓ pound frozen burger patties costs $36, equating to about $6 per pound. For comparison, Costco sells 88% lean ground beef for around $6.23 per pound depending on location. The frozen patties have come in multiple variations including ground beef, ground sirloin, and grass-fed; however, the sirloin patties may be harder to find depending on location. In a Reddit post with over 300 comments, numerous shoppers confess to buying these pre-made frozen patties instead of making their own. In reply to the original poster's review of the different versions on offer at Costco, one Redditor states, " ... I usually make my own burgers with grass-fed and just tried the Costco pack for the first time and decided I don't need to make my own anymore. I thought they were excellent."

While some Redditors question why you wouldn't make your own patties, the general consensus is that buying them pre-formed saves significant time prepping, which is especially important when feeding a crowd. Additionally, it's easy for an individual or couple to grab a frozen patty or two without having extras that are wasted.