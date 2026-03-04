Why Costco Shoppers Rave About This Kirkland Signature Frozen Italian Entree

Costco shoppers know a great dinner shortcut when they see one — especially when it's a Kirkland Signature product. The brand brought in a staggering amount of money in 2025, and many of its products are cult favorites. For shrimp lovers, one of those products has earned particular praise. Shoppers are saying the Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp is an easy weeknight meal that's fast to whip up, yet tastes like you put a lot of effort into it. Some reviewers even say they like it enough to serve the entree to guests.

The Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp comes frozen and fully coated in a rich buttery sauce with the flavors of Romano cheese and garlic. It doesn't take a lot of effort to cook it; you can sauté it in a skillet, toss it in the oven to bake, or quickly zap it up in the microwave, and every method takes under 15 minutes. What makes this dish stands out is its versatility; reviewers mention serving the shrimp over linguine and angel hair pasta. There's a good amount of protein in a serving of shrimp, so it also works as a flavorful base for a number of other dishes. You could mix the shrimp with rice and veggies or try it in a shrimp scampi recipe. Some Redditors even recommend adding more plain shrimp to the mix to make it into an even bigger dish.