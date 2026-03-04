Why Costco Shoppers Rave About This Kirkland Signature Frozen Italian Entree
Costco shoppers know a great dinner shortcut when they see one — especially when it's a Kirkland Signature product. The brand brought in a staggering amount of money in 2025, and many of its products are cult favorites. For shrimp lovers, one of those products has earned particular praise. Shoppers are saying the Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp is an easy weeknight meal that's fast to whip up, yet tastes like you put a lot of effort into it. Some reviewers even say they like it enough to serve the entree to guests.
The Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp comes frozen and fully coated in a rich buttery sauce with the flavors of Romano cheese and garlic. It doesn't take a lot of effort to cook it; you can sauté it in a skillet, toss it in the oven to bake, or quickly zap it up in the microwave, and every method takes under 15 minutes. What makes this dish stands out is its versatility; reviewers mention serving the shrimp over linguine and angel hair pasta. There's a good amount of protein in a serving of shrimp, so it also works as a flavorful base for a number of other dishes. You could mix the shrimp with rice and veggies or try it in a shrimp scampi recipe. Some Redditors even recommend adding more plain shrimp to the mix to make it into an even bigger dish.
Is the Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp worth buying?
Not every buyer is bowled over by Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp. A number of Redditors complain that the dish is overpriced, as it sells for around $18 depending on your location. "For the price per pound, buy nine larger shrimp and sauté in garlic butter. Just as fast," wrote a Redditor in r/Costco. "It's sooo expensive for what it is, and it's not like garlic butter shrimp is hard or takes a long time to make from scratch," commented another buyer. Other buyers noted that the shrimp is only worth it if you can manage to find it on sale. "Not sure if I'd pay full price for this," wrote one Redditor.
There are around around 16 shrimp total in the Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp; meanwhile, a 2-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Raw Shrimp contains 31 to 40 shrimp and sells for around $19, making it a potentially better deal to just DIY the recipe with a little butter and garlic. You can typically cook up shrimp in about 10 minutes, so it's not necessarily a time saver to go for the pre-seasoned version. Nonetheless, a number of shoppers recommend the garlic butter shrimp as a delicious meal that can be quickly tossed together for those nights you just need dinner done.