Never Get Soggy Chicken Wings Again With One Ordering Tip

Have you ever decided to double down on pizza night and order a few chicken wings, only to be disappointed when you open the box? Instead of the crispy, saucy wings of your dreams, you find them looking depressed, limp, and oversaturated — nothing like the breaded, flavorful, vibrant wings you envisioned when you placed your order. Well, we have an ordering tip that'll help you say goodbye to soggy wings forever, no matter where you order them from. Just like ordering food from your phone in the airport or flipping the script on a Subway sandwich order, there's a way to hack a chicken wing order to get exactly what you want.

The first thing you have to do, of course, is to decide on the flavor of the sauce. Once you've figured out if you're leaning toward something spicy or sweet, the important part comes into play: Ask for your chicken wings to be cooked well-done, with the sauce on the side. Don't worry: Once you receive your order, you're not going to just dip them in there — you'll end up with crispy wings fully coated in sauce. There's just a few seconds of DIY to do before you get there.