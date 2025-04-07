Never Get Soggy Chicken Wings Again With One Ordering Tip
Have you ever decided to double down on pizza night and order a few chicken wings, only to be disappointed when you open the box? Instead of the crispy, saucy wings of your dreams, you find them looking depressed, limp, and oversaturated — nothing like the breaded, flavorful, vibrant wings you envisioned when you placed your order. Well, we have an ordering tip that'll help you say goodbye to soggy wings forever, no matter where you order them from. Just like ordering food from your phone in the airport or flipping the script on a Subway sandwich order, there's a way to hack a chicken wing order to get exactly what you want.
The first thing you have to do, of course, is to decide on the flavor of the sauce. Once you've figured out if you're leaning toward something spicy or sweet, the important part comes into play: Ask for your chicken wings to be cooked well-done, with the sauce on the side. Don't worry: Once you receive your order, you're not going to just dip them in there — you'll end up with crispy wings fully coated in sauce. There's just a few seconds of DIY to do before you get there.
Sauce on the side is the secret to non-soggy wings
A batch of chicken wings doesn't seem like it's that tricky to get right. Some of us tend to think you'd just cook them whichever way you want and throw some sauce on top. However, good wings do require a bit of finesse, especially when it comes to adding the sauce. This is particularly true of to-go orders. They can get soggy if they sit in the liquid too long, and nobody likes a soggy chicken wing.
Order your wings well-done to give yourself a solid chance at avoiding a soggy experience. This helps create crispier, crunchier skin that'll keep its texture in a bath of sauce. But we don't want even well-cooked wings sitting in a puddle of sauce for too long, soaking up moisture all the while. Get your sauce on the side and add it yourself, while the wings are still in the to-go box, to control the length of time and the amount of sauce they get. Once you've poured your sauce on top, shake the box of wings vigorously to coat them all. Customizing your order this way helps ensure your wings will have the perfect texture, but just like ordering unsalted fries from McDonalds to ensure they're fresh, it helps make sure your wing order is made fresh, too.